Software-update: Domoticz 2024.1 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Domoticz #Computer #Downloads

Have been using Domoticz for about 8 years, not very extensively, only connected my smart meter and a number of temperature sensors based on RFLink. All that in a docker on a Synology NAS.

I have the feeling that Home Assistant has been further developed, I recently tried a switch, but one thing that HA cannot do and Domoticz can do is compare data with, for example, a year ago.
For example, what was my gas or electricity consumption a year ago and what was the temperature outside then. That is not possible with HA, and people quickly refer to external solutions such as Grafana. This is available as standard in Domoticz, I can compare all sensors with a year ago.

Domoticz does not store all measurements, but stores a daily average, so that your database does not explode.

If HA had that too, I might switch. I don’t know of any other home automation software that can do that.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ido_nl op 2 januari 2024 16:03]

Also Read:  A smart option for gamers is now cheaper than ever on Amazon

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

By breaking these habits you will feel much more energetic
By breaking these habits you will feel much more energetic
Posted on
Babiš’s New Year’s speech: our country prospered, under Fial’s government it is getting poorer
Babiš’s New Year’s speech: our country prospered, under Fial’s government it is getting poorer
Posted on
A dozen priests were arrested in Nicaragua 15 min. lt
A dozen priests were arrested in Nicaragua 15 min. lt
Posted on
5 car breakdowns that garages don’t want to deal with
5 car breakdowns that garages don’t want to deal with
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News