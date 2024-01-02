Software-update: Domoticz 2024.1 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Domoticz #Computer #Downloads

Have been using Domoticz for about 8 years, not very extensively, only connected my smart meter and a number of temperature sensors based on RFLink. All that in a docker on a Synology NAS.

I have the feeling that Home Assistant has been further developed, I recently tried a switch, but one thing that HA cannot do and Domoticz can do is compare data with, for example, a year ago.

For example, what was my gas or electricity consumption a year ago and what was the temperature outside then. That is not possible with HA, and people quickly refer to external solutions such as Grafana. This is available as standard in Domoticz, I can compare all sensors with a year ago.

Domoticz does not store all measurements, but stores a daily average, so that your database does not explode.

If HA had that too, I might switch. I don’t know of any other home automation software that can do that.

