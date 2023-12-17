Software-update: Firefly III 6.1.0 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Firefly #III #6.1.0 #Computer #Downloads

I think you can start here:

There is a “Download” button that takes you to GitHub with the most terrible options:

There is a demo site with an example financial administration already present.

You can install it on your server.

You can run it using Docker.

You can deploy via Kubernetes.

You can install it using Softaculous.

You can install it using AMPPS.

You can install it on Cloudron.

You can install it on Lando.

You can install it on Yunohost.

Who’s it for?

This application is for people who want to track their finances, keep an eye on their money without having to upload their financial records to the cloud. You’re a bit tech-savvy, you like open source software and you don’t mind tinkering with (self-hosted) servers.

I don’t think you get around to doing accounting. You first have to learn a lot about developing software and getting it installed.

I wish you good luck!