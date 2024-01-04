Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.1.0 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Home #Assistant #Core #2024.1.0 #Computer #Downloads

Version 2024.1.0 of Home Assistant Core has been released. Home Assistant Core is an open source home automation platform created in Python 3. It supports discovering devices such as Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo switches, Mr. Coffee coffee makers, IKEA’s smart switches and the mqtt protocol. In addition, it can control these devices and apply automation where possible. For more information about Home Assistant, please refer to this page and our own Forum. The full release notes for this release can be found here; this is the announcement from it:

2024.1: Happy automating!

Happy New Year! We wish you, and all the loved ones around you, all the best for 2024! I cannot think of a better way to start the new year: Home Assistant Core 2024.1! This release is fairly small, as expected; we are just coming out of the holiday season. However, it does contain some nice improvements and features to be excited about and a stunning total of 13 new integrations!

My favorite: the automation editor changes. It had quite a bunch of user interface tweaks. Most are focused on making it friendlier and easier to use for new and long-term users, making it quicker to find the right trigger, condition, or action. I greatly like this improved experience, and I hope you do too! Enjoy the release!