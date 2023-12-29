Software-update: JabRef 5.12 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #JabRef #Computer #Downloads

JabRef is an open source bibliographic manager that can be used to collect, store and organize literature references. In addition, it is possible to compile bibliography and text references in different styles and insert them into, for example, Emacs, LyX or LibreOffice Writer. In the background it uses a BibTeX or BibLaTeX database. Version 5.12 has been released and the release notes for this release are as follows:

JabRef 5.12 Release – 20 years of JabRef

We are publishing version 5.12 of JabRef! Just in time for the holidays, we present this new iteration with a couple of new features and bug fixes. This time, the occasion is very special, as we have something to celebrate: This year marks the 20-year jubilee of JabRef! Since its foundation in 2003, JabRef has come a long way and continues to thrive! We have seen massive amounts of contributions from all across the globe that have accumulated to give JabRef its present form and are incredibly grateful for your support throughout these past two decades. It was only made possible by all those involved – from users like yourself who provided feedback on how best to improve functionality through code contributions or simply spreading word-of-mouth praise.

Release Highlights

One cool new feature is the fetcher for scholar.archive.org. In addition, we added integration with Scite.ai to show context for citations. Another new feature is the check for predatory journals. We also took the opportunity to improve and streamline the User Interface in JabRef. For example, we now have the option to auto-detect the dark or light theme based on the System Preferences.

Take a look at the changelog for a full list of all changes.