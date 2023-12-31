Software-update: LameXP 4.21 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #LameXP #Computer #Downloads

Version 4.21 of LameXP has been released. LameXP is an open source user interface for Windows that allows sound file conversion. Contrary to what the name suggests, it can read and write not only Lame MP3, but also Ogg Vorbis, Opus, AAC/MP4, FLAC, AC-3, Wave Audio and a lot more. All codecs are baked into the program, except for AAC, which can be added via a separate download. The changelog for this release can be found below.