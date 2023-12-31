Software-update: LameXP 4.21 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #LameXP #Computer #Downloads
Version 4.21 of LameXP has been released. LameXP is an open source user interface for Windows that allows sound file conversion. Contrary to what the name suggests, it can read and write not only Lame MP3, but also Ogg Vorbis, Opus, AAC/MP4, FLAC, AC-3, Wave Audio and a lot more. All codecs are baked into the program, except for AAC, which can be added via a separate download. The changelog for this release can be found below.
Changes between v4.20 and v4.21:
- Upgraded build environment to Microsoft Visual Studio 2019.11 (MSVC 16.11)
- Updated the Windows SDK version to 10.0.19041.0
- Updated LAME encoder to v3.101 Beta-3 (2023-12-15), compiled with ICL 2023.2 and MSVC 16.11
- Updated Opus encoder/decoder libraries to v1.4+9 (2023-11-03) and Opus-Tools to v0.2+34 (2023-11-12)
- Updated Monkey’s Audio binary to v10.38 (2023-12-22), compiled with ICL 2024.0 and MSVC 16.11
- Updated FLAC encoder/decoder to v1.4.3 (2023-06-23), compiled with ICL 2024.0 and MSVC 16.11
- Updated mpg123 decoder to v1.32.3 (2023-10-02), compiled with GCC 13.2.0
- Updated MediaInfo to v23.11 (2023-11-30), compiled with ICL 2023.2 and MSVC 16.11
- Updated cURL to v8.5.0 (2023-12-06), with libcurl v8.5.0 and OpenSSL v1.1.1w
- Updated QAAC add-in (separate download) to QAAC v2.80 (2023-07-05), compiled with ICL 2024.0 and MSVC 16.11
- Updated ALAC decoder to refalac v1.80 (2023-07-05), compiled with ICL 2024.0 and MSVC 16.11
- Added an option to disable the icon in the notification area (now disabled by default)
- Updated language files