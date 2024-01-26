Software-update: Mp3tag 3.24 – Computer – Downloads

Florian Heidenreich has released version 3.23 of Mp3tag. This program allows you to adjust the meta tags of the most common music formats. Support is available for ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments and APE tags. Furthermore, the file names can be adjusted based on those tags and playlists can be generated. The release notes for this release look like this:

Playlist Generator

The Playlist Generator is available via File → Generate Playlists… or Ctrl+Shift+P and enables the creation of several playlists at once based on a format string that is used to partition the set of selected files. This way, you can create, e.g., one playlist for each album or one for each directory. It’s quite powerful! And it’s also available as an action for Mp3tag’s action groups.

Improvements for action Remove Duplicate Fields

I’ve extended the Remove Duplicate Fields action to allow for selecting the duplicate field to remove (before it removed all duplicate fields) and to allow for removing only duplicate fields that have the same content.

Optimization of Padding for FLAC Files

For people who are using FLAC, I’ve added Utils → Optimize FLAC to the right-click context menu which ensures that 4KB of padding exists in the file. It’s especially helpful if metadata isn’t displayed in Windows Explorer, because either the embedded cover or the embedded padding is too big to handle.

