Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.17.3 / FTL 5.24 – IT Pro – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Pihole #Core #5.17.3 #FTL #Pro #Downloads

Version 5.17.3 of Pi-hole Core and Pi-hole FTL 5.24 have been released, no new version of Pi-hole Web has been released this time. Pi hole is one advertising-aware DNS and web server intended to run on a Raspberry Pi in the network. If the router points to Pi-hole for DNS handling, all devices within the network will automatically use it without having to adjust any settings. Subsequently, advertisements are no longer retrieved, causing pages to load faster. It can also potentially keep malware out. For more information, we refer you to the explanation and videos on this page, or this manual from tweaker jpgview. The changelog for this release can be found below.

Pi-hole FTL v5.24, and Core v5.17.3 released

While the majority of our development effort is currently focused on the running v6.0 beta, we are absolutely dedicated to supporting and enhancing v5. We understand that many users continue to depend on v5, and that’s why we are not leaving it behind. Certain improvements and changes developed for v6.0 will be backported to v5, ensuring that it remains robust and up-to-date. We believe in providing the best experience for all users, irrespective of if they joined the public beta or not.

Pi-hole FTL changes:

  • Update dependabot.yml in #1587
  • Add pihole-FTL sqlite3 -ni in #1820
  • Fix possible crash with high client activity in #1777
  • Implement special domains whitelisting in #1808

Full Changelog: v5.23…v5.24

Pi-hole Core changes:

  • Add “-ni” to all sqlite3 invocations (v5) in #5519

Full Changelog: v5.17.2…v5.17.3

Also Read:  This series of savings certificates pays 6% interest

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It is not good to keep your savings in US dollars ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Business
It is not good to keep your savings in US dollars ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Business
Posted on
Greater value added on PlayStation Plus Extra than on Xbox Game Pass
Greater value added on PlayStation Plus Extra than on Xbox Game Pass
Posted on
Entertainment venue De Nieuwe Anita cancels performance due to old statements made by band members
Entertainment venue De Nieuwe Anita cancels performance due to old statements made by band members
Posted on
“I would pay a lot to just go to the bakery”: Kylian Mbappé on the downside of fame | Foreign Football
“I would pay a lot to just go to the bakery”: Kylian Mbappé on the downside of fame | Foreign Football
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News