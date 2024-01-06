Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.17.3 / FTL 5.24 – IT Pro – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Pihole #Core #5.17.3 #FTL #Pro #Downloads
Version 5.17.3 of Pi-hole Core and Pi-hole FTL 5.24 have been released, no new version of Pi-hole Web has been released this time. Pi hole is one advertising-aware DNS and web server intended to run on a Raspberry Pi in the network. If the router points to Pi-hole for DNS handling, all devices within the network will automatically use it without having to adjust any settings. Subsequently, advertisements are no longer retrieved, causing pages to load faster. It can also potentially keep malware out. For more information, we refer you to the explanation and videos on this page, or this manual from tweaker jpgview. The changelog for this release can be found below.
Pi-hole FTL v5.24, and Core v5.17.3 released
While the majority of our development effort is currently focused on the running v6.0 beta, we are absolutely dedicated to supporting and enhancing v5. We understand that many users continue to depend on v5, and that’s why we are not leaving it behind. Certain improvements and changes developed for v6.0 will be backported to v5, ensuring that it remains robust and up-to-date. We believe in providing the best experience for all users, irrespective of if they joined the public beta or not.
Pi-hole FTL changes:
- Update dependabot.yml in #1587
- Add pihole-FTL sqlite3 -ni in #1820
- Fix possible crash with high client activity in #1777
- Implement special domains whitelisting in #1808
Full Changelog: v5.23…v5.24
Pi-hole Core changes:
- Add “-ni” to all sqlite3 invocations (v5) in #5519
Full Changelog: v5.17.2…v5.17.3