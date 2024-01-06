Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.17.3 / FTL 5.24 – IT Pro – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Pihole #Core #5.17.3 #FTL #Pro #Downloads

Version 5.17.3 of Pi-hole Core and Pi-hole FTL 5.24 have been released, no new version of Pi-hole Web has been released this time. Pi hole is one advertising-aware DNS and web server intended to run on a Raspberry Pi in the network. If the router points to Pi-hole for DNS handling, all devices within the network will automatically use it without having to adjust any settings. Subsequently, advertisements are no longer retrieved, causing pages to load faster. It can also potentially keep malware out. For more information, we refer you to the explanation and videos on this page, or this manual from tweaker jpgview. The changelog for this release can be found below.