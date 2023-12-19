Software-update: Qubes OS 4.2.0 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Qubes #4.2.0 #Computer #Downloads

I have been using Qubes OS for 6 months on a certified Qubes OS PC (CustomNova) and am very satisfied.

A few points, positive and negative:

-learning curve is fairly steep (e.g. settings in your appVM must be done in a special way so that the settings are not reset after a restart

-AppVMs are always ‘reset’ after restart, and therefore loaded starting from a template Qube

-I always surf in a disposable Qube (when I close my browser, the Qube stops and is deleted)

files (e.g. PDFs) can also be viewed in a separate disposable VM with a right mouse click

-Full control over USB devices that you connect to your PC. After checking, you assign them to a specific VM (qube)

-visually beautiful integration of the qubes, only the color of the screens indicate that you are in a different qube

-full control over copy-paste function

My configuration:

-I have 10 different Qubes (personal, standard work email, admin tasks, VPN, remote support, kali, win11 qube, vault, develop qube,…)

This PC, in combination with some yubikeys, keepass and bitwarden, makes me feel comfortable as an admin & user to carry out a very diverse range of tasks ranging from developer to cloud infrastructure manager.