Software-update: Qubes OS 4.2.0 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #Qubes #4.2.0 #Computer #Downloads

I have been using Qubes OS for 6 months on a certified Qubes OS PC (CustomNova) and am very satisfied.
A few points, positive and negative:

-learning curve is fairly steep (e.g. settings in your appVM must be done in a special way so that the settings are not reset after a restart
-AppVMs are always ‘reset’ after restart, and therefore loaded starting from a template Qube
-I always surf in a disposable Qube (when I close my browser, the Qube stops and is deleted)
files (e.g. PDFs) can also be viewed in a separate disposable VM with a right mouse click
-Full control over USB devices that you connect to your PC. After checking, you assign them to a specific VM (qube)
-visually beautiful integration of the qubes, only the color of the screens indicate that you are in a different qube
-full control over copy-paste function

My configuration:
-I have 10 different Qubes (personal, standard work email, admin tasks, VPN, remote support, kali, win11 qube, vault, develop qube,…)

This PC, in combination with some yubikeys, keepass and bitwarden, makes me feel comfortable as an admin & user to carry out a very diverse range of tasks ranging from developer to cloud infrastructure manager.

Also Read:  From now on, Hungarian Netflix subscribers can also play the GTA trilogy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Posted on
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Posted on
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News