Software-update: SystemRescue 11.00 – Computer – Downloads

Version 11.00 of SystemRescue has been released. SystemRescue is a self-starting Linux environment for managing or repairing a system and data after a crash. It aims to perform admin tasks such as creating and editing the hard drive partitions in an easy way. It comes with various programs such as GParted, fsarchiver, file system tools, editors, Midnight Commander and networking tools. It can be used for both Linux and Windows computers and does not require installation, although it is possible. The kernel supports all major file systems such as ext3/ext4, xfs, btrfs, reiserfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, and network file systems such as SMB and NFS. The changelog for this release looks like this: