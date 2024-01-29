Software-update: SystemRescue 11.00 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #SystemRescue #Computer #Downloads
Version 11.00 of SystemRescue has been released. SystemRescue is a self-starting Linux environment for managing or repairing a system and data after a crash. It aims to perform admin tasks such as creating and editing the hard drive partitions in an easy way. It comes with various programs such as GParted, fsarchiver, file system tools, editors, Midnight Commander and networking tools. It can be used for both Linux and Windows computers and does not require installation, although it is possible. The kernel supports all major file systems such as ext3/ext4, xfs, btrfs, reiserfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, and network file systems such as SMB and NFS. The changelog for this release looks like this:
Changes in version 11.00:
- Updated the kernel to the Long-Term-Supported linux-6.6.14
- Added option “ssh_known_hosts” in yaml config to trust SSH CAs signatures on host keys
- Fix the “findroot” boot option when /sbin/init is an absolute symlink (#340)
- Fix the “findroot” loop when the password to any encrypted device is unknown (#342)
- Update XFCE Configuration (enabled screen saver, added battery icon)
- Package “dstat” has been replaced with “dool” which is a fork of dstat
- Added bcachefs-tools (file system utilities for bcachefs, no kernel module yet)
- Added blocksync-fast (block device sync tool for block-based backups) (#361)
- Added sleuthkit (tools for raw file system inspection) (#349)
- Added timeshift (snapshot-based backup program) (#350)