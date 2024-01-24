Software-update: TeamViewer 15.50.5 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #TeamViewer #15.50.5 #Computer #Downloads

For years I have always used Teamviewer to help friends, family and acquaintances from a distance. For example, a friend of mine lives 250 km away from me and then you can’t just drop by. So ideal if you can help remotely, but recently I received a notification from Teamviewer. Apparently they think that I have used Teamviewer too often and that is why, according to them, I use Teamviewer commercially.

All in all, I will use Teamviewer maybe 10 to 15 times a year and well, then it is simply not worth getting a license. Then I think 80 euros per year for the cheapest license is quite a lot of money. Especially to think that I help others and then have to pay for it is a bit too much for me.

I will then email Teamviewer again to see if they are still willing to classify me as non-commercial and otherwise, unfortunately for Teamviewer.

Also Read:  Digital Foundry has selected the games with the best graphics of 2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Riga, several drivers are left without tires after driving into a hole hidden by rainwater
In Riga, several drivers are left without tires after driving into a hole hidden by rainwater
Posted on
Royalty expert: ‘Princess Catherine’s situation is frightening’ | Royals
Royalty expert: ‘Princess Catherine’s situation is frightening’ | Royals
Posted on
Bundesliga: slap scandal in Bayern win – 20 minutes
Bundesliga: slap scandal in Bayern win – 20 minutes
Posted on
A blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease
A blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News