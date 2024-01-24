Software-update: TeamViewer 15.50.5 – Computer – Downloads

#Softwareupdate #TeamViewer #15.50.5 #Computer #Downloads

For years I have always used Teamviewer to help friends, family and acquaintances from a distance. For example, a friend of mine lives 250 km away from me and then you can’t just drop by. So ideal if you can help remotely, but recently I received a notification from Teamviewer. Apparently they think that I have used Teamviewer too often and that is why, according to them, I use Teamviewer commercially.

All in all, I will use Teamviewer maybe 10 to 15 times a year and well, then it is simply not worth getting a license. Then I think 80 euros per year for the cheapest license is quite a lot of money. Especially to think that I help others and then have to pay for it is a bit too much for me.

I will then email Teamviewer again to see if they are still willing to classify me as non-commercial and otherwise, unfortunately for Teamviewer.