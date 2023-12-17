SOHR: 7 civilians killed in strikes in Syrian rebel stronghold

#SOHR #civilians #killed #strikes #Syrian #rebel #stronghold

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

“Regime forces carried out the massacre by directly targeting residential areas with artillery shells and rocket launchers in Darat Iza, Aleppo province,” said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which has an extensive network of sources in Syria. .

“At least five civilians were killed in Darat Iza and two more civilians in Abzimu town in the same province,” she added.

Earlier in northern Latakia province, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by al-Qaeda’s former affiliate in Syria, killed five soldiers, SOHR said.

It said the HTS attack was in response to the wounding of 14 civilians in residential areas of Idlib earlier on Sunday in Syrian army bombardments.

HTS controls Idlib province and parts of the neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia.

Damascus, the United States and the European Union consider HTS a terrorist group.

HTS regularly clashes with forces in Syria and its ally Russia.

HTS is the main rebel organization operating in northwest Syria, but there are other groups, some backed by Turkey, and there have been fierce clashes in recent weeks.

In late November, Syrian government bombardment in Idlib province killed nine civilians, including six children who were picking olives, SOHR said.

The civil war in Syria began after President Bashar al-Assad cracked down on peaceful anti-government protests in 2011.

After a government offensive in Idlib in March 2020, a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey was declared, but it has been repeatedly violated.

Also Read:  Why a bull on the tracks disrupts commuters' traffic at a terminal station in the suburbs of New York - Bloomberg

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News