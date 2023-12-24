solana and polka dot shine with big rises

#solana #polka #dot #shine #big #rises

Bitcoin (BTC) is almost at the same price as yesterday. It is a typical weekend day in the crypto market that is accompanied by few price fluctuations. Nevertheless, there are many altcoins that have skyrocketed in the past 24 hours, including solana (SOL) and polkadot (DOT). In this market update you will be informed of the current state of the market and the largest price movements.

Bitcoin price rises 5%, new load of stock market developments

Market updates

View of the market

The total market capitalization of the crypto market increased by 1.32% in the past 24 hours to $1.68 trillion. $70.53 billion worth of crypto has been traded in the past day. This is an increase of 10.5% compared to yesterday.

Bitcoin has risen by a mere 0.03% over the past day to a current price of $43,812. Bitcoin is therefore the largest cryptocurrency and now represents 51% of the total market. Yesterday, bitcoin took up 51.5% of the total market.

Hardest crypto climbers

Bitcoin dominance has taken a hit as many altcoins have risen significantly over the past day. Thorchain (RUNE) can call itself the biggest winner among the top 50 crypto coins with an increase of 21.32%.

Solana, in 4th place in the crypto market, is the second fastest riser of the day. This morning you could already read that Solana has passed the magical limit of 100 dollars for the first time since April last year.

In total, the price of solana has risen by 18.78% over the past day. As a result of the increase, Solana dominance, or Solana’s market share within the broader crypto market, has risen to a record high of 3%.

Solana dominance now at all-time high! Still only at 3%! pic.twitter.com/T1rJNKcZoP — Ran Neuner (@cryptomanran) December 24, 2023

MultiversX is in third place in the ranking of best performing crypto coins, with an increase of 14.93%. Closely behind is polkadot, the 11th largest crypto on the market, which also strongly distances itself from the overall market trend with an increase of 13.06%.

Hardest crypto decliners

The declines have been relatively limited over the past 24 hours. Within the top 50 there are only a few minimal declines to be noted. Cronos (CRO) fell the ‘hardest’ with a drop of 2.32%. Immutable x (IMX) and shiba inu (SHIB) round out the top 3 with declines of 1.81% and 1.47% respectively.

Today’s most important crypto news

The most important crypto news comes from the West African country Nigeria. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has decided to slightly relax crypto policies in the country. After two years, the ban on cryptocurrency transactions for banks and financial institutions has largely been lifted.

