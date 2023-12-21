Solana: From crash to over 500% growth in a year

#Solana #crash #growth #year

The crypto world is sending off 2023 with plenty of reasons for optimism. The most famous digital currencies (Bitcoin and Ether) are on the rise, but the same can be said for many of the lesser-known players. Among them is a token that was “dead” at this time last year – with a 94% loss in market value and seemingly irreparable reputational damage.

Today, SOL on the Solana platform is among the best performing cryptocurrencies of 2023.

The beginning

Solana provides a blockchain infrastructure for “smart” contracts and decentralized applications, and is intended as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum with an underlying “currency” of its own to validate SOL transactions. Behind the project is the Solana Labs company of Anatoly Yakovlenko and Raj Gokal.

Blockchain and the future of business platforms

Companies must respond to the changing needs of their customers

The first block was created on March 16, 2020, and in the following months, Solana and SOL quickly gained popularity. In September 2021, the market capitalization reached $63 billion and peaked in November of the same year at $74 billion and a price of nearly $260 per SOL within a 12,000 percent jump.

Source: Coinmarketcap

The reasons are many – the interest in Solana-based NFTs, the attraction of investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, and the very concept of an “Ethereum killer”.

At that time, a young crypto leader promoted SOL on social media. It is about the charismatic founder of the FTX exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Flight to the bottom

The period in late 2021 and early 2022 is not going well for crypto enthusiasts. Prices are falling, investors are seeing alternatives in more traditional assets, electricity is becoming more expensive. SOL is also losing value – and against the backdrop of frequent technical problems with Solana’s blockchain.

In July 2022, the company became the subject of a class-action lawsuit on charges of misleading investors, and in August of the same year, over 9,000 virtual wallets were emptied by hackers. It may sound unbelievable, but it’s not the worst.

At least 20 billionaires burned past Sam Bankman-Fried and the sorry state of FTX

The richest crypto billionaire in the world “helped” the downfall of FTX

In November 2022, FTX crashes. This gives skeptics reason to call SOL derisively Samcoin – because of Sam Bankman-Fried’s heavy investment in the token and platform projects. FTX holds a large amount of the token and many fear that a possible liquidation would torpedo its price.

Even without the sell-off, it has fallen by 94 percent – to below $10.

FTX Will Liquidate $3.4 Billion in Cryptocurrencies – What’s Next

The crypto industry is expecting big events

On top of that, in 2023 US regulators in their investigations against Binance and Coinbase launched the argument that SOL is an unregistered security. This status has the risk of refusing many platforms from operations with the token.

Flight back to the sky

In this seemingly almost hopeless situation, behind Solana stands her rather serious fanbase. Work on the most diverse blockchain projects does not stop, with the goal being that the network acquires greater capacity and is more reliable in its work.

Thus, the price of SOL stabilizes (albeit at low levels) during a large part of the year, and in the fall it goes up sharply along with the overall trend of price appreciation in the crypto sphere.

Source: Coinmarketcap

Matthew Siegel, a digital asset expert at exchange-traded and mutual fund management company VanEck, told Fortune that the token is undervalued and Solana could become the first blockchain platform to run an app with 100 million users. In just two weeks, investors poured 35 million dollars into it.

The price of Bitcoin has returned to the levels before the last crypto crash

The biggest cryptocurrency is on the rise

According to a CoinShares survey of 58 investors managing over half a trillion dollars in assets, SOL ranks third behind Bitcoin and Ether in the ranking of digital assets with the best growth prospects. Solana’s total token market capitalization ranks it sixth, according to CoinGecko data.

Even the sluggish NFT market is stirring, with Solana-based offerings surpassing Ethereum’s in terms of daily trading volume.

Thus, at the time of writing this text, the token is worth around $79. That’s still far from an all-time high, but it’s still more than 540% better than a year ago.

The risks remain

When the indexes are in the green, there is certainly no shortage of investors… but there is no shortage of risks either.

Due to a number of legal conditions, the bankrupt FTX probably won’t be able to put tens of millions of dollars worth of SOL on the market overnight. At the same time, regulatory pressure on the token’s status continues to hang over it like a sword of Damocles.

Not coincidentally, Binance and Robinhood stopped operations with the token earlier this year.

The crypto sector has become full of “scammers” and all kinds of “traders”

The opinion of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler

Solana’s platform also has its problems. Already 2 years ago, its users faced capacity limitations and even long-lasting crashes. New projects like the Firedancer validation client promise to improve the situation, but the eventual migration of users and applications away from Ethereum will certainly lift the load.

Among other things, let’s not forget that we are talking about crypto – in this sphere, too often good news is a reason for pessimism and vice versa…