Sold in the US for 1.32 million baht. TOYOTA TACOMA TRD PreRunner, 2-door cab pickup, 2.4T i-FORCE, 278 horsepower, towing more than 2,948 kg.

#Sold #million #baht #TOYOTA #TACOMA #TRD #PreRunner #2door #cab #pickup #2.4T #iFORCE #horsepower #towing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner, a 2-door raised cab truck with standard rear-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes a locking rear differential and 17-inch all-terrain tires.
- TRD PreRunner: 38,100$ or approximately 1.32 million baht
TRD PreRunner or XtraCab with 6 foot bed, no rear seats And use the space behind the driver and passenger seats instead to increase cargo space. The rear of the cab also has a number of lockable storage compartments. And the back seat of the front passenger folds forward and creates a flat surface. Likewise, the TRD PreRunner retains the rear leaf springs of a less expansive cabin trim (the four-door Tacoma supports the rear axle with a coil spring unit).
The Tacoma TRD PreRunner lives up to its status as a two-wheel-drive off-road vehicle. Equipped with standard equipment such as a raised suspension, locking rear differential, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in thick BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, the TRD PreRunner can tow up to 2,948 kg.
Starting with the base SR model, the starting point is a 2.4-liter turbocharged i-FORCE 4-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 278 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 420 newton-meters of torque at 1,700 rpm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.
The Tacoma comes with a powerful design. Sleek LED headlights, a front bumper with vents that flow into the lower grille, the TRD uses a simple black grille. Rear door with TRD PreRunner emblem, 17-inch alloy wheels
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety system
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection System
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, lane departure warning system with steering assistance system
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, a fully automatic speed control and adjustment system with radar.
- Lane Tracing Assist, lane tracking assistance system
- Road Sign Assist traffic sign recognition system
- Automatic High Beams, automatic high beam adjustment system
- Proactive Driving Assist: The system predicts risk based on the driving situation.
Real pictures of Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter, powered by i-FORCE MAX hybrid, 326 horsepower.
Price starts in the US at 1.89 million baht TOYOTA TACOMA TRD Off-Road 2.4 i-FORCE MAX Hybrid 326 horsepower.
Price starts at 1.12 million baht in the United States. TOYOTA TACOMA SR entry-level model, 4 doors, 2.4T i-FORCE 270 horsepower.
TOYOTA TACOMA i-FORCE MAX hybrid 326 horsepower and i-FORCE 2.4 liter 278 horsepower
Revealed price in the US, 2.09 million baht, TOYOTA TACOMA TRD PRO and SPORT, i-FORCE 2.4T, 278 horsepower.
Caranddriver.com
Advertisement
Advertisement