Sold in the US for 1.32 million baht. TOYOTA TACOMA TRD PreRunner, 2-door cab pickup, 2.4T i-FORCE, 278 horsepower, towing more than 2,948 kg.

#Sold #million #baht #TOYOTA #TACOMA #TRD #PreRunner #2door #cab #pickup #2.4T #iFORCE #horsepower #towing

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner, a 2-door raised cab truck with standard rear-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes a locking rear differential and 17-inch all-terrain tires.

  • TRD PreRunner: 38,100$ or approximately 1.32 million baht

TRD PreRunner or XtraCab with 6 foot bed, no rear seats And use the space behind the driver and passenger seats instead to increase cargo space. The rear of the cab also has a number of lockable storage compartments. And the back seat of the front passenger folds forward and creates a flat surface. Likewise, the TRD PreRunner retains the rear leaf springs of a less expansive cabin trim (the four-door Tacoma supports the rear axle with a coil spring unit).

The Tacoma TRD PreRunner lives up to its status as a two-wheel-drive off-road vehicle. Equipped with standard equipment such as a raised suspension, locking rear differential, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in thick BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, the TRD PreRunner can tow up to 2,948 kg.

Starting with the base SR model, the starting point is a 2.4-liter turbocharged i-FORCE 4-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 278 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 420 newton-meters of torque at 1,700 rpm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Tacoma comes with a powerful design. Sleek LED headlights, a front bumper with vents that flow into the lower grille, the TRD uses a simple black grille. Rear door with TRD PreRunner emblem, 17-inch alloy wheels

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety system

  • Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection System
  • Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, lane departure warning system with steering assistance system
  • Full-Speed ​​Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, a fully automatic speed control and adjustment system with radar.
  • Lane Tracing Assist, lane tracking assistance system
  • Road Sign Assist traffic sign recognition system
  • Automatic High Beams, automatic high beam adjustment system
  • Proactive Driving Assist: The system predicts risk based on the driving situation.

Real pictures of Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter, powered by i-FORCE MAX hybrid, 326 horsepower.

Price starts in the US at 1.89 million baht TOYOTA TACOMA TRD Off-Road 2.4 i-FORCE MAX Hybrid 326 horsepower.

Price starts at 1.12 million baht in the United States. TOYOTA TACOMA SR entry-level model, 4 doors, 2.4T i-FORCE 270 horsepower.

TOYOTA TACOMA i-FORCE MAX hybrid 326 horsepower and i-FORCE 2.4 liter 278 horsepower

Revealed price in the US, 2.09 million baht, TOYOTA TACOMA TRD PRO and SPORT, i-FORCE 2.4T, 278 horsepower.

Caranddriver.com

Also Read:  The developers of Total War: Pharaoh explain themselves

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Posted on
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Posted on
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Posted on
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News