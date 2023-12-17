Sold in the US for 1.32 million baht. TOYOTA TACOMA TRD PreRunner, 2-door cab pickup, 2.4T i-FORCE, 278 horsepower, towing more than 2,948 kg.

#Sold #million #baht #TOYOTA #TACOMA #TRD #PreRunner #2door #cab #pickup #2.4T #iFORCE #horsepower #towing

Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner, a 2-door raised cab truck with standard rear-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes a locking rear differential and 17-inch all-terrain tires.

TRD PreRunner: 38,100$ or approximately 1.32 million baht

TRD PreRunner or XtraCab with 6 foot bed, no rear seats And use the space behind the driver and passenger seats instead to increase cargo space. The rear of the cab also has a number of lockable storage compartments. And the back seat of the front passenger folds forward and creates a flat surface. Likewise, the TRD PreRunner retains the rear leaf springs of a less expansive cabin trim (the four-door Tacoma supports the rear axle with a coil spring unit).

The Tacoma TRD PreRunner lives up to its status as a two-wheel-drive off-road vehicle. Equipped with standard equipment such as a raised suspension, locking rear differential, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in thick BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, the TRD PreRunner can tow up to 2,948 kg.

Starting with the base SR model, the starting point is a 2.4-liter turbocharged i-FORCE 4-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 278 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 420 newton-meters of torque at 1,700 rpm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Tacoma comes with a powerful design. Sleek LED headlights, a front bumper with vents that flow into the lower grille, the TRD uses a simple black grille. Rear door with TRD PreRunner emblem, 17-inch alloy wheels

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety system

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection System

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, lane departure warning system with steering assistance system

Full-Speed ​​Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, a fully automatic speed control and adjustment system with radar.

Lane Tracing Assist, lane tracking assistance system

Road Sign Assist traffic sign recognition system

Automatic High Beams, automatic high beam adjustment system

Proactive Driving Assist: The system predicts risk based on the driving situation.

TOYOTA TACOMA i-FORCE MAX hybrid 326 horsepower and i-FORCE 2.4 liter 278 horsepower

