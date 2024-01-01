Solidarity match for the victims of the Al Haouz earthquake, between RKC Waalwijk and KACM in Marrakech 1 – Le7tv.ma

#Solidarity #match #victims #Haouz #earthquake #RKC #Waalwijk #KACM #Marrakech #Le7tv.ma

On January 6, 2024, the Alkhattab Foundation, headquartered in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, is organizing a friendly football match between RKC Waalwijk and KACM in Marrakech.

This sporting event in solidarity with the victims of the devastating earthquake in Marrakech, which took place in early September 2023, will begin with an opening match between children from the Dar Tifl orphanage in Marrakech and children from other affected areas, in the presence of several special guests who will bring an additional element of surprise to this event!…

Together, we give people hope in these times of despair!

Abderrazzak Boussaid