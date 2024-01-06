SOLOFOHERY ANGELOT RAZAFIARIVONY – “Insularity penalizes us in international competition”

Solofohery Angelot Razafiarivony, DTN of the FMBB

The National Technical Director of the Malagasy Basketball Federation (FMBB) Solofohery Angelot Razafiarivony gives a positive assessment of basketball. However, much remains to be done.

Mr. DTN, we are starting a new sporting year which seems very busy for basketball. What are the important deadlines for the FMBB this year?

Before answering you, I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone for the New Year. All the deadlines for the FMBB are important because like every year after the AGO, the calendar is set and it is up to us to achieve it, such as the Olympic qualification tournament in 3X3, the search for qualification for Afrobasket 2025. The more important is the continued development of local basketball through the various national championships, training, detection. The technical management is there to supervise everything.

On last year’s sporting record, we lost the title of African champion in 3X3 basketball, your explanation.

Without exonerating themselves for the loss of the African title, our players experienced an overly busy schedule. Physically, they were limited because after the Elite 16 in South Africa, they immediately played the African 3X3 championship. Whether third place is logical or not is up to everyone to judge. Other countries have progressed and it is up to us to learn from them. For the next three years, 2024, 2025 and 2026, Madagascar is asked to host the African 3X3 championship and this will be a great advantage for the country. We set a goal of winning at least one edition to redeem ourselves. But to achieve all this, we need the help of everyone like the State, partners, players and the FMBB of course.

The Ankoay 5X5 will begin their African campaign for Afrobasket 2025, through the pre-qualification tournament which will be played at home from January 15, where are we in terms of preparation?

Preparation will begin this weekend. Our players need a little break to better get back into shape, and the list of preselected players has already been released. In my opinion, we must make a remarkable comeback because our last participation in the Afrobasket was in 2011 and we are ranked thirteenth out of the 16 participating countries. So, it’s time to make a remarkable comeback and we must continue in this competition so as not to lose what we have achieved, because African basketball is evolving. And it is up to us to follow this evolution.

Compared to the 3X3, the Malagasy 5X5 is still looking for its place on the continent. In your opinion, what are Malagasy players missing in this discipline?

Insularity penalizes us in international meetings. Travel costs are too expensive. But this should not constitute an obstacle, which is why I reiterate the assistance of the Malagasy State, especially because if the 5X5 has the means to do like the 3X3, and if the conditions are met, I think it will be fine.

M’Madi Mathias will not come for the moment because he is retained by his club, which player will he replace him, will there be another expatriate?

The absence of Mathias does not disrupt the preparation of the Malagasy national team in any way. If his club selected him, perhaps he had his reason because Mathias is in sports studies. For the moment, no expatriate will come to compensate for his absence. We have the necessary squad for the home match. For the rest, we’ll see.

What are our chances in 5×5?

Our only handicap is size. In any case, our young replacements are starting to have physical appearance and they often appear in the top 5 during the various training camps in Africa. So this bodes something positive for the future.

Donné Raherinjatovo