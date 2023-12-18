Solving citizens’ problems involves the implementation of local authorities – UNITA –

The president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, reiterated during the weekend in the province of Zaire, that part of resolving the problems that families experience involves the implementation of local authorities in Angola.

The leader of the Galo Negro party added that it is urgent to complete the municipal legislative package, to attribute power to citizens, and consequently, develop communities.

“It is essential to do everything we can to combat extreme poverty in our country”, wrote Adalberto.

Four days ago, the MPLA’s National Secretary of Information and Propaganda said that his party “is not afraid of holding local elections, but their implementation depends on demographic stability and full administrative division”.

Rui Falcão also recalled that the approval of the latest law in the electoral legislative package on the institutionalization of local power also conditions its implementation: “without these assumptions there is still a path to be taken”.

Local authorities will be implemented after the completion of the new administrative division – MPLA

Also Read:  ZAP presents new 4K Ultra HD channel in the 3rd Edition of Angotic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News