Solving citizens’ problems involves the implementation of local authorities – UNITA

The president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, reiterated during the weekend in the province of Zaire, that part of resolving the problems that families experience involves the implementation of local authorities in Angola.

The leader of the Galo Negro party added that it is urgent to complete the municipal legislative package, to attribute power to citizens, and consequently, develop communities.

“It is essential to do everything we can to combat extreme poverty in our country”, wrote Adalberto.

Four days ago, the MPLA’s National Secretary of Information and Propaganda said that his party “is not afraid of holding local elections, but their implementation depends on demographic stability and full administrative division”.

Rui Falcão also recalled that the approval of the latest law in the electoral legislative package on the institutionalization of local power also conditions its implementation: “without these assumptions there is still a path to be taken”.