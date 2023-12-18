Somalia joins the East African Community

Somalia has officially joined the East African Community (EAC), three weeks after member states admitted it to the regional bloc.

The president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, signed last Friday the treaty that grants the country full membership to the Community, in a ceremony presided over by the current president of the EAC, president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Uganda.

The country was admitted to the EAC on 24 November, becoming the Union’s eighth member, after Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

President Mohamud said the formalization of Somalia’s integration into the Union was a “glimmer of hope for a future full of possibilities” and that his country looked forward to contributing to the region’s progress.