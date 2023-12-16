Some 160 customers in helicopter after breakdown at Schilthorn (BE)

#customers #helicopter #breakdown #Schilthorn

On Saturday, around 160 customers were transported by helicopter following a breakdown at the Schilthorn cable car in the Bernese Oberland (archives). KEYSTONE/CHRISTIAN BEUTLER sda-ats

This content was published on December 16, 2023 – 4:14 p.m. December 16, 2023 – 4:14 p.m.

(Keystone-ATS)

A technical breakdown paralyzed the Schilthorn cable car in the Bernese Oberland on Saturday. Around 160 people had to be transported by helicopter to the valley.

The Mürren-Birg cable car was interrupted around 11:15 a.m. due to a technical fault, the operating company said. A fault in the electronics was identified, but the repair required time.

Those responsible therefore decided at the beginning of the afternoon to transport the people on foot who were waiting at the Birg station as well as on the Schilthorn by helicopter to the village of Mürren. In total, around 160 customers were affected.

Skiers and snowboarders were not affected by the outage. Snowboard enthusiasts were able to go back down the track.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Posted on
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
Posted on
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News