Some 160 customers in helicopter after breakdown at Schilthorn (BE)

On Saturday, around 160 customers were transported by helicopter following a breakdown at the Schilthorn cable car in the Bernese Oberland (archives). KEYSTONE/CHRISTIAN BEUTLER sda-ats

This content was published on December 16, 2023 – 4:14 p.m. December 16, 2023 – 4:14 p.m.

(Keystone-ATS)

A technical breakdown paralyzed the Schilthorn cable car in the Bernese Oberland on Saturday. Around 160 people had to be transported by helicopter to the valley.

The Mürren-Birg cable car was interrupted around 11:15 a.m. due to a technical fault, the operating company said. A fault in the electronics was identified, but the repair required time.

Those responsible therefore decided at the beginning of the afternoon to transport the people on foot who were waiting at the Birg station as well as on the Schilthorn by helicopter to the village of Mürren. In total, around 160 customers were affected.

Skiers and snowboarders were not affected by the outage. Snowboard enthusiasts were able to go back down the track.