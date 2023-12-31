Some Tesla models may “smoke”… and that’s normal ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

#Tesla #models #smoke.. #normal #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Technologies

All new Tesla cars now come standard with a heat pump, which is a significant advantage for consumers living in regions with harsh winters. The inclusion of heat pumps greatly increases efficiency and mileage in cold weather, setting the Tesla apart from other electric cars that lack this feature. However, there are cases where Tesla owners are not fully familiar with the functionality of heat pumps. In one such case, Tesla owner David Ciccone mistook the vapor generated by the system during battery heating for smoke, prompting him to call 911. This incident occurred on the second day of Christmas at an undisclosed charging station place.

In a post on X, he mentions that his car “unexpectedly began to emit smoke,” although he provided limited details about the origin of the resulting smoke. He took immediate action by exiting the vehicle, disconnecting it from the charger and notifying the emergency services.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found that the vehicle was emitting steam, not smoke, which is normal according to Tesla’s owner’s manual. Cicone, possibly unaware of this aspect, admitted in a subsequent Space post that his car emitted steam rather than smoke. While it is recognized that calling 911 without a true emergency is not ideal, it is important to recognize that panic can occur when such events are not known, especially when we witness what appears to be smoke coming out of Tesla while charging.

In conclusion, this incident serves as an informative one for all Tesla owners with cars equipped with heat pumps.

Also Read:  PiS is threatening the airport in Berlin. But the real competitor to CPK is elsewhere

Place a rating:





4

Rating 4 out of 3 votes.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Domino’s Pizza Nederweert opens its doors on January 2!
Domino’s Pizza Nederweert opens its doors on January 2!
Posted on
Not a good idea to record Baldur’s Gate 3 nude scenes on Xbox | News block
Not a good idea to record Baldur’s Gate 3 nude scenes on Xbox | News block
Posted on
Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away
Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away
Posted on
Buffon shocks with a revolutionary proposal – Football World – Italy
Buffon shocks with a revolutionary proposal – Football World – Italy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News