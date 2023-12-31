Some Tesla models may “smoke”… and that’s normal ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

#Tesla #models #smoke.. #normal #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Technologies

All new Tesla cars now come standard with a heat pump, which is a significant advantage for consumers living in regions with harsh winters. The inclusion of heat pumps greatly increases efficiency and mileage in cold weather, setting the Tesla apart from other electric cars that lack this feature. However, there are cases where Tesla owners are not fully familiar with the functionality of heat pumps. In one such case, Tesla owner David Ciccone mistook the vapor generated by the system during battery heating for smoke, prompting him to call 911. This incident occurred on the second day of Christmas at an undisclosed charging station place.

In a post on X, he mentions that his car “unexpectedly began to emit smoke,” although he provided limited details about the origin of the resulting smoke. He took immediate action by exiting the vehicle, disconnecting it from the charger and notifying the emergency services.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found that the vehicle was emitting steam, not smoke, which is normal according to Tesla’s owner’s manual. Cicone, possibly unaware of this aspect, admitted in a subsequent Space post that his car emitted steam rather than smoke. While it is recognized that calling 911 without a true emergency is not ideal, it is important to recognize that panic can occur when such events are not known, especially when we witness what appears to be smoke coming out of Tesla while charging.

In conclusion, this incident serves as an informative one for all Tesla owners with cars equipped with heat pumps.

