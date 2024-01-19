“Some worry too much about the quality of food, but quantity comes first”

#worry #quality #food #quantity

The expert, who was chosen as the best European doctor in the field of “Antiaging” Medicine, explains that managing appetite well is essential in terms of longevity.

19 Jan 2024. Updated at 05:00 a.m.

He agingWell seen, it is a success. Although it is due to the damage that the cells accumulate and that produce a progressive degradation of the organism; Turning a birthday means, without giving it any more thought, staying alive. The current challenge of medicine is not focused on extending life expectancy, that too, but on increasing quality. Live many years but die young. «I think the first person who is going to take an anti-aging pill has already been born. This means that perhaps a child who is now one year old will be taking it at eighty,” he predicted. Salvador Macipdirector of Health Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and professor of molecular biology at the University of Leicester (United Kingdom).

Aging is not due to a single factor, but to several. It is a kind of natural destiny written in the genes that, in turn, is mixed with environmental variables. The first of these last two intervenes in supercentenarians that without genetics could not be explained; while environmental factors determine whether one reaches a long age compared to the rest of the population.

«Eat healthy, rest and be active physically and mentally. When we talk about extreme longevity, genetics plays a very important role and we have no choice but to think if we were lucky at birth and were given a combination of winning genes,” he explained. Manuel Collado, head of the Aging, Cancer and Stem Cells laboratory at the Santiago Health Research Institute (Idis). There are few who will succeed with this magic formula. The rest of us only have to take care of our bodies and avoid, as far as possible, cellular damage.

Quantity matters

The doctor Vicente Merahead of the Genomic Medicine and Healthy Aging Unit at Sha Wellness Clinic and one of the best doctors in Europe in the field of Medicine Antiagingis clear that feeling always young is based on three pillars: nutrition, exercise and mental health.

Knowing what to eat is as important as how much to consume. “There are people who waste efforts on a high-quality diet, but the first thing is quantity,” highlights Mera, who points out that the general population tends to consume high quantities for the physical activity they perform. The anti-aging expert talks about a concept he learned during his stay in Japan: Hara Hachi Bu. «It means that we always stay a little hungry. It means that you don’t put more than 8 parts out of 10 in your stomach,” she explains. The reason? «It has been seen that doing this kind of fast, staying somewhat hungry, is tremendously beneficial for health and aging. In short, avoid eating until you burst.

The quality of the food, another of the pillars

However, talking only about quantity is not enough. The quality of the raw material is also important. To put it easy, Mera talks about two food groups: superfoods and the antialimentos. “The former take away your appetite because they satisfy you sooner and better, they provide vitamins and antioxidants and, therefore, contribute to reducing aging,” he explains.

Beyond fruits and vegetables, he gives concrete examples. Influenced by his career in Asian countries, the expert recommends, first of all, the consumption of misoa condiment based on a Japanese paste made with soybeans or grains, sea salt and fermented with the koji mushroom, which is often used to make soup.

It sounds exotic but at this point it is already available in almost any supermarket. «I like it a lot because it has different properties. It tends to be quite filling, which is important since the problem for many people is appetite. It has nutrients worth highlighting for the skin, liver or kidney; It is also prebiotic, because it is a fermented food; and finally, it has a proven effect on aging,” he details. Seen this way, who wouldn’t want to consume it?

Now, he is not the only one. He extra virgin olive oil, olives, beets, ginger or oily fish also count. All of them should be on every shopping list.

“Anti-foods”, those that are recommended to be avoided daily

On the other side of the scale are the antialimentos, “which taken in large quantities or in inappropriate situations can cause more harm than benefit,” says the doctor. The expert gives several examples. The first of them, sugar. «It is usually part of products ultra-processed, which are harmful to health. They give energy and pleasure. “If someone runs a marathon they need it, but I do not recommend its consumption for sedentary people,” he details. Likewise, it includes the Red meat in this bag. «Reducing its consumption and replacing it with fish can be a good alternative. There is evidence to relate it to health problems such as a greater risk of colon cancer in predisposed people,” she details.

Half and half: cardiovascular and strength exercise

The next foundation of anti-aging is movement. “Although the molecular mechanisms are not well known, the virtues of physical exercise and longevity are sufficiently demonstrated,” clarifies the expert, who speaks of two types. On the one hand there is cardiovascular, such as walking, running, cycling or swimming; and on the other, that of strength. «You have to find a balance between the two. The exercise should be combined at 50% », he indicates.

Although the ideal formula consists of one hour a day, Mera knows that this is unrealistic for most people, so she chooses to advise doing it every other day. «If we choose a day yes and a day no, at least, we should dedicate half an hour to it. But if we choose every day, it would be enough to start by dedicating 15 minutes to it. From there, it could only grow.

To dance!

However, if there is one activity that Mera is committed to, it is dancing: “It includes movement, which is essential for the joints and prevents back or neck pain from appearing. But it has also been seen that it prevents dementia and provides socialization, because it is usually done with more people,” she details.

All advantages to encourage you to do it. And who doesn’t know? “Let him learn,” she replies. Although be careful, she still remembers the importance of lifting weights. «For the latter, the ideal is for the person to be accompanied by a professional, especially to avoid injury. “You would have to start little by little to progress,” she says. One way or another, the difference between moving and not moving is clear: “20% higher mortality.”

Sleep, telomeres and stress

All in all, physical health doesn’t do much without mental health, and sleep and stress have a lot to do with it. “The telomeres —the ends of the chromosomes— are what measure people’s biological age, and it is seen that those who sleep fewer hours have shorter telomeres,” says the expert. In other words: they live fewer years and with less quality of life. This being the case, he recommends having between 40 and 50 hours of sleep per week, “like a work day.” The problem is that we take hours away from rest to watch series or be on social networks,” he details.

Related to sleep is stress. Mera indicates that trying to reduce it makes no sense, “because after three days, that same person will be looking for something else to take care of.” On the contrary, he prefers to talk about techniques that help to cope better, “a kind of escape valves.”

Thus, it emphasizes the pranayama. A yoga practice that is based on controlling breathing. «Many times, when we are agitated, we do intercostal breathing. Pranayama requires that we breathe deeply with the diaphragm,” explains Mera. Three minutes is enough, “and it can be done anywhere.” He, for example, puts it into practice between consultations. With this in mind, the stress will remain, but you will not live day to day with your heart rate racing.