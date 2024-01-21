“Someone decided we couldn’t win”

#decided #couldnt #win

A scandal of great proportions was generated this Sunday after the refereeing that favored the comeback of the Real Madrid against Almeríabottom of La Liga, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Let us remember that the ‘merengue’ team received charges that benefited them on at least three key occasions in the confrontation. They all had an impact on the scoreboard.

After the game the anger of the visitors was evident. One of the hardest was Mark Pubilldefender, who in dialogue with DAZN stated that “Someone decided that we couldn’t win here and that the game couldn’t end like this. And so it has been”.

“I think the team played a great game,” he added.

Another player from Almería, Edgar González, added in the mixed zone that “This is a competition that should be fair for everyone and sometimes it is difficult to see it”.

“The first is a very clear foul and I think it was a handball in the second goal, I have not seen the goal that was disallowed for us. It is a sum of everything, to see that everything went for them”he added.

Gonzalo Melero was another from the visiting institution who did not hold anything back: “We leave with the feeling that we have been robbed.”

“I think that more could not have been done from the outside to get them into the game,” he said before the media.

The official Almería account, meanwhile, expressed: “Tremendous pride in our team. Great example of fight and dedication against many circumstances.”

Also Read:  NBA allows sale of "Mavericks" team to Las Vegas "Sands" casino owners - Basketball - Sportacentrs.com

“Don’t expect us to publish the match report. “Everything is more than clear”they closed.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘I didn’t tell anything about my ex’s cocaine smuggling case’ | Woman
‘I didn’t tell anything about my ex’s cocaine smuggling case’ | Woman
Posted on
“That doesn’t work!” – Matarazzo rages after Freiburg victory
“That doesn’t work!” – Matarazzo rages after Freiburg victory
Posted on
I’ve been coughing for a long time and it hasn’t gone away!! Or ‘cough’ is not just the flu.
I’ve been coughing for a long time and it hasn’t gone away!! Or ‘cough’ is not just the flu.
Posted on
A massive fire broke out at a Wild West theme park in Germany
A massive fire broke out at a Wild West theme park in Germany
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News