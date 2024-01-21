“Someone decided we couldn’t win”

#decided #couldnt #win

A scandal of great proportions was generated this Sunday after the refereeing that favored the comeback of the Real Madrid against Almeríabottom of La Liga, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Let us remember that the ‘merengue’ team received charges that benefited them on at least three key occasions in the confrontation. They all had an impact on the scoreboard.

After the game the anger of the visitors was evident. One of the hardest was Mark Pubilldefender, who in dialogue with DAZN stated that “Someone decided that we couldn’t win here and that the game couldn’t end like this. And so it has been”.

“I think the team played a great game,” he added.

Another player from Almería, Edgar González, added in the mixed zone that “This is a competition that should be fair for everyone and sometimes it is difficult to see it”.

“The first is a very clear foul and I think it was a handball in the second goal, I have not seen the goal that was disallowed for us. It is a sum of everything, to see that everything went for them”he added.

Gonzalo Melero was another from the visiting institution who did not hold anything back: “We leave with the feeling that we have been robbed.”

“I think that more could not have been done from the outside to get them into the game,” he said before the media.

The official Almería account, meanwhile, expressed: “Tremendous pride in our team. Great example of fight and dedication against many circumstances.”

“Don’t expect us to publish the match report. “Everything is more than clear”they closed.