Someone has already hit the Tesla pickup ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#hit #Tesla #pickup #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Once Cybertruck deliveries started, it was inevitable that an accident would happen to one of them on public roads. The first such incident happened yesterday and it appears that the pickup truck survived the collision. The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened on December 28 around 2:05 p.m. local time on State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard, near San Jose. The collision involved a Toyota Corolla, the driver of which veered off the road, crossed the double yellow line and hit the oncoming Cybertruck.

Although he suffered minor injuries, the driver of the Cybertruck did not require an ambulance and the two occupants of the pickup were uninjured. The driver of the Corolla escaped uninjured. Photos from the incident show the Corolla likely struck the Cybertruck side-on, causing significant scratches on the driver’s side of the pickup and deploying the side airbag. The Corolla sustained more extensive damage, mostly on the driver’s side, suggesting that the impact was the result of a side impact on the Tesla. While the extent of the damage is unclear, Tesla’s parts catalog lists the front fender as $550 plus installation, and the total cost for the hood and front compartment is $2,845.75 if they are repairable.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

4

Rating 4 out of 8 votes.