Someone has already hit the Tesla pickup ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#hit #Tesla #pickup #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Once Cybertruck deliveries started, it was inevitable that an accident would happen to one of them on public roads. The first such incident happened yesterday and it appears that the pickup truck survived the collision. The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened on December 28 around 2:05 p.m. local time on State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard, near San Jose. The collision involved a Toyota Corolla, the driver of which veered off the road, crossed the double yellow line and hit the oncoming Cybertruck.

Although he suffered minor injuries, the driver of the Cybertruck did not require an ambulance and the two occupants of the pickup were uninjured. The driver of the Corolla escaped uninjured. Photos from the incident show the Corolla likely struck the Cybertruck side-on, causing significant scratches on the driver’s side of the pickup and deploying the side airbag. The Corolla sustained more extensive damage, mostly on the driver’s side, suggesting that the impact was the result of a side impact on the Tesla. While the extent of the damage is unclear, Tesla’s parts catalog lists the front fender as $550 plus installation, and the total cost for the hood and front compartment is $2,845.75 if they are repairable.

Place a rating:





4

Rating 4 out of 8 votes.

Also Read:  Apple iPhone ban in China is growing

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Someone has already hit the Tesla pickup ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Someone has already hit the Tesla pickup ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
LG unveils compact and lightweight 4k laser projector with handle – Image and sound – News
LG unveils compact and lightweight 4k laser projector with handle – Image and sound – News
Posted on
DNA: ISU inspectors received boxes of wine bottles to turn a blind eye to the irregularities at Ferma Dacilor. The directorate orders the file to be reopened
DNA: ISU inspectors received boxes of wine bottles to turn a blind eye to the irregularities at Ferma Dacilor. The directorate orders the file to be reopened
Posted on
Gil de Ferran, motor racing legend, died; He suffered a heart attack while competing in the US – Fox Sports
Gil de Ferran, motor racing legend, died; He suffered a heart attack while competing in the US – Fox Sports
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News