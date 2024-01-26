Something happened to He Long again! “The Night Show” mispronounced the name of the indigenous people and was criticized as a “garbage show”. The producer apologized | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#happened #Long #Night #Show #mispronounced #indigenous #people #criticized #garbage #show #producer #apologized #Politics #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Political Center/Reported by Zheng Yurong

▲Savungaz Valincinan was dissatisfied with his name being pronounced incorrectly. (Picture/reproduced from Savungaz Valincinan’s Facebook)

One wave comes after another! The talk show “He Long Night Show” has been controversial recently. In the latest program released on the 25th, He Long was accused of using the 2024 Mountain Aboriginal Legislative Candidate “Li I want to list my Bunun name separately.” “Savungaz Valincinan” was pronounced incorrectly, which caused dissatisfaction with the person involved. He even got angry and said, “It’s really a rubbish show and a rubbish artist.” In response to this, the producer of “He Long Night Show” quickly apologized in the message area.

▲Savungaz Valincinan shows off his ID card. (Picture/reproduced from Savungaz Valincinan’s Facebook)

“Savungaz Valincinan”, a Bunun youth who is running for the 2024 Mountain Aboriginal Legislator, posted a post on Facebook late at night on the 25th, vehemently criticizing He Long: “I don’t understand that you already have a show, even if you want to mock my name. , at least read it first, right! It’s really not difficult to ask how to pronounce it correctly. It is indeed a rubbish show and rubbish entertainers. They never want to respect people, so they let Chinese people go on the show to mock people with disabilities and Taiwan’s democratic system. And those who want to mock other people’s names but can’t even pronounce them are a bunch of rubbish!”

▲The producer of “He Long Night Show” came forward to apologize and explain. (Picture/reproduced from Savungaz Valincinan’s Facebook message area)

In response, the producers of “He Long Night Show” apologized and explained that when quoting their names, they referred to videos of the other party’s past interviews with the TV station. “Although we have practiced many times and found people to learn from, we have not yet confirmed the name with you again.” “Is the pronunciation correct, or the pronunciation is not standard and makes you feel uncomfortable, which is really disrespectful. I apologize to you, I’m sorry.” He promised to ask the team to help edit the video content.