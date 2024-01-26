Something happened to He Long again! “The Night Show” mispronounced the name of the indigenous people and was criticized as a “garbage show”. The producer apologized | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#happened #Long #Night #Show #mispronounced #indigenous #people #criticized #garbage #show #producer #apologized #Politics #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Political Center/Reported by Zheng Yurong

▲Savungaz Valincinan was dissatisfied with his name being pronounced incorrectly. (Picture/reproduced from Savungaz Valincinan’s Facebook)

One wave comes after another! The talk show “He Long Night Show” has been controversial recently. In the latest program released on the 25th, He Long was accused of using the 2024 Mountain Aboriginal Legislative Candidate “Li I want to list my Bunun name separately.” “Savungaz Valincinan” was pronounced incorrectly, which caused dissatisfaction with the person involved. He even got angry and said, “It’s really a rubbish show and a rubbish artist.” In response to this, the producer of “He Long Night Show” quickly apologized in the message area.

▲Savungaz Valincinan shows off his ID card. (Picture/reproduced from Savungaz Valincinan’s Facebook)

“Savungaz Valincinan”, a Bunun youth who is running for the 2024 Mountain Aboriginal Legislator, posted a post on Facebook late at night on the 25th, vehemently criticizing He Long: “I don’t understand that you already have a show, even if you want to mock my name. , at least read it first, right! It’s really not difficult to ask how to pronounce it correctly. It is indeed a rubbish show and rubbish entertainers. They never want to respect people, so they let Chinese people go on the show to mock people with disabilities and Taiwan’s democratic system. And those who want to mock other people’s names but can’t even pronounce them are a bunch of rubbish!”

▲The producer of “He Long Night Show” came forward to apologize and explain. (Picture/reproduced from Savungaz Valincinan’s Facebook message area)

Also Read:  Police find 19 million euros worth of stolen Apple products in a warehouse

In response, the producers of “He Long Night Show” apologized and explained that when quoting their names, they referred to videos of the other party’s past interviews with the TV station. “Although we have practiced many times and found people to learn from, we have not yet confirmed the name with you again.” “Is the pronunciation correct, or the pronunciation is not standard and makes you feel uncomfortable, which is really disrespectful. I apologize to you, I’m sorry.” He promised to ask the team to help edit the video content.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Exonerations and appointments: PR once again changes the central structure of the State –
Exonerations and appointments: PR once again changes the central structure of the State –
Posted on
Liability system of textile producers – incentive for innovations in textile processing
Liability system of textile producers – incentive for innovations in textile processing
Posted on
The attack took place on private, unfenced land, where ASPA had no powers / The Local Police of Bucharest and Sector 6, accused of not having intervened
The attack took place on private, unfenced land, where ASPA had no powers / The Local Police of Bucharest and Sector 6, accused of not having intervened
Posted on
Australian Open 2024 semi-finals: Djokovic v Sinner and Medvedev v Zverev – live | Australian Open 2024
Australian Open 2024 semi-finals: Djokovic v Sinner and Medvedev v Zverev – live | Australian Open 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News