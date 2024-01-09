Something is happening again in Swiss cross-country skiing after Cologna

#happening #Swiss #crosscountry #skiing #Cologna

Beda Klee as part of the Tour Sprint in Davos.Image: www.imago-images.de

Beda Klee made his breakthrough. With 5th place in the overall ranking, the Toggenburger is the discovery from a Swiss perspective at the Tour de Ski – even if Cyril Fähndrich steals the show with a surprising podium finish.

After many years as a promising young talent, Beda Klee is finally shedding this label. At the start of the season in Kuusamo, the 27-year-old from Toggenburg had already indicated in which direction things should go in the future. With 10th place in the mass start race over 20 km skating, he finally achieved the longed-for top ten place in the World Cup.

Now he stuck to the Tour de Ski in this ranking region: sixth twice, seventh once and eighth in the steep final climb to Alpe Cermis. This resulted in 5th place in the final ranking, although Klee didn’t get any bonus seconds in the sprint.

The summary of the race up to Alpe Cermis.Video: SRF

Only Curdin Perl, fourth in 2011, has achieved a top ten place for the Swiss men in the Tour de Ski, which honors the best all-rounder, in 18 events so far, alongside Dario Cologna.

There were a few absences due to illness, especially the favorite Johannes Hösflot Klaebo. The strong Russians are still missing. But 5th place is not “stolen”. At least 100 athletes took part in the highlight of the cross-country skiing season; there will be no title fights this year.

A lot of things changed

Even before the start of the season, the distance learning law student exuded confidence. “I had a good summer,” emphasized Klee at the beginning of November. He got through the preparation without any injuries, colds or illnesses. In the weight room he was able to lift more weight than before, but the interval units brought him to the limit less quickly.

The Wattwiler, who lives in Davos, also raved about roller skiing sessions on the legendary Mont Ventoux, about strength training sessions with wrestling and ice hockey colleagues or about altitude simulation in his own room – a generator sucks out some of the oxygen.

Take roller skis to Mont Ventoux.

Klee is fully motivated to work again after he asked himself the question of meaning two years ago after missing the Olympic qualification. As a consequence of the disappointment, the Eastern Swiss adapted his training: a new approach to strength training, more and longer basic units and overall more conscious and structured practice.

The adjustments are having an effect. The result can also be seen in the climbing to Alpe Cermis. In previous years, Klee had finished 32nd, 36th and 30th on this section. Now he was eighth, just 45 seconds behind the winner.

Beda Klee in an interview at the end of the Tour de Ski.Video: SRF

The material works

Klee’s physical progress meets excellent material in the first season with the fluorine ban. 5th place serves as confirmation not only for the athlete, but also for Swiss-Ski and the service people. The association has done its homework very well with the research center in Altstätten. Now that the cross-country skiing team is deployed to the Alpine region and often finds wet snow, the Swiss team has top material.

This plus is also highlighted by Cyril Fähndrich, who surprisingly came third in the classic 15 km mass start race in Cavalese on Saturday thanks to the “rockets” under his feet. He described his skis as “absurdly” fast. The pursuers in the slipstream were unable to overtake him on the descent to the finish.

The world belongs to the brave: Cyril Fähndrich attacks and ends up third.Video: SRF

Podium places as the next step

With eating comes appetite. Of course, Klee also hopes that he can still make it onto the podium.

The number of podium places for Swiss men is – if you ignore the exceptional phenomenon of Cologna and the relay results – still manageable: Christoph Eigenmann was the winner of the World Cup on December 31, 2006 in Munich in the first Tour de Ski stage at all and Toni Livers in Davos in 2007.

Christoph Eigenmann’s finest hour:

With Fähndrich on Saturday and Janik Riebli in the sprint in Livigno a year ago, we achieved 3rd place twice. Perl also came third on the day in 2011 on the climb to Alpe Cermis.

There are also: 3rd place for Remo Fischer in 2008 at the Fifties in Oslo, 2nd place for Eigenmann in March 2006 in China, 2nd place for Reto Burgermeister in 2004 and 2003, 3rd place for Patrick Mächler in 1998 in Engelberg and 2nd place for Giachem in the 1980s Guidon and 3rd place from Andy Grünenfelder. (ram/sda)

