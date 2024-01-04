Something is wrong here: IAEA inspectors are not allowed to enter some parts of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

Supervisors of the power plant they have not been allowed to enter the main hall of the first, second and sixth reactors for two weeks – stated Grossi, according to a statement on the agency’s website.

This is the first time that IAEA experts have not been given access to the reactor hall of a shutdown unit

Grossi said, adding: “This is where the reactor core and the spent heating unit are located. The team will continue to request access.”

The Southeastern Ukraine power plant it was also restricted to its turbine halls the entrance of the inspectors – highlighted Grossi.

He underlined that the operators of the power plant have taken steps to ensure a backup power supply to the facility in case the main external line cannot be used, as has happened several times.

The loss of the main power source was a concern because the plant needs electricity to cool the reactors, even if they are shut down.

Grossi also stated that the IAEA has already requested the 2024 maintenance schedule from the operators of the power plant, but it has not yet been submitted. it was occupied by Russian forces in the days following the outbreak of the war. Both sides regularly blame the other for artillery attacks around the plant. Zaporizhzhya is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, though six of its reactors are currently not producing electricity.

Cover photo: the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant seen from the west side of the Dnieper. The cover image is an illustration, source: Getty Images

