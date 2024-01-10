SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAS NEVER HAPPENED TO HIM BEFORE | The reason why Toni Kroos was booed and whistled in Saudi Arabia

Since entering the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, Don Toni Kroos was received in a hostile manner by the Saudi Arabian fans.

Because? Because of the German engine’s statements when they asked him if he would consider playing in the Arab championship.

A few months ago, the world champion stated that NO RECORD OFFER would land in Saudi Arabia. And it is a country that does not empathize with its values ​​and way of understanding life.

The lack of human rights on Arab soil, as explained in an interview for Sports Illustratedwould prevent him from going to his League.

In his opinion, going to Saudi Arabia is a decision totally influenced by money. And, in competitive terms, it attacks elite football.

TONI KROOS EXPLAINED WHY HE WOULD NEVER GO TO SAUDI ARABIA

«The lack of human rights is something that would prevent me from making such a change. But everyone has to make this decision for themselves.

«Cristiano Ronaldo decided to do it towards the end of his career. But it becomes very difficult when players who are in the middle of their careers, who have the quality to play for the best clubs in Europe, decide to make those changes. And then it is said that ambitious football is played there, but the only thing that matters is money. In the end it is a decision for money and against football. And from there it starts to get difficult for the football that we all know and love.

Clearly, the boos and whistles did not affect a TOP player who is used to the highest pressure and most demanding scenarios. And even less so if you consider that these came for saying what he really thinks.

Undefeated Data. Toni Kroos has won 20 official titles with Real Madrid. Absolutely everything champion. Undisputed legend.

Did you know…? Toni Kroos has always said that he wants to retire relatively young and in the elite. He is not considering an adventure in an exotic destination.

