Something new: LG washing machine consumes 3.66 GB of traffic per day, 97% of which is data upload

An ordinary user was surprised to find that his LG smart washing machine consumed a total of 3.66 GB of traffic per day. Of this, 3.57 GB is used for the upload process and only 96 MB for the download.

According to the device description, the washing machine needs the internet to download the personalized washing instructions. But this data can never be so large and measured in gigabytes, because there is no data storage device in the washing machine that can hold this information. Only a simple minicomputer is installed in the washing machine, which manages and controls all elements of the laundry.

In their comments to the publication, the various specialists explain that in this case the smart washing machine probably connects to a third-party botnet via Wi-Fi and generates traffic, for example for DDoS attacks. According to them, it is unlikely that LG developers used such a volume of traffic to monitor the status of the smart device, although the washing machine transfers this data over an encrypted channel using TLS/SSL.

Other experts have suggested that the device has entered an endless loop of downloading a software updatebut it can’t install it, so it keeps retrying to connect to the LG server, even though the necessary files have already been downloaded.

After all, the user is blocked the washing machine from accessing the Internet in his router settings, then it continues to work as before, but without generating such Internet traffic. But doubts remained.

