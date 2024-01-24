Son Cher does not want his mother to become his administrator | Backbiting

Elijah Blue Allman disagrees with his mother Cher, who recently asked the judge whether she can become her son’s guardian. The 47-year-old Allman states that he has no drug-related problems.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Allman claims he no longer drinks and pays his bills. He would also be able to manage the money he receives from a trust set up by his late father, musician Gregg Allman.

Cher, 77, previously claimed that she is concerned about Allman’s “serious mental and drug-related issues.” According to the singer, her son is unable to care for himself due to these problems.

Allman’s wife, Marieangela King, also issued a statement. She repeated the earlier claim that Cher hired people to kidnap her son. She then allegedly had him admitted to a Mexican rehab clinic.

Allman was allegedly treated in the clinic against his will for two months. Cher denies that.

In addition, King states that Cher herself is not suitable to act as administrator. For example, she would employ people to drive her around, dress her and cook for her. She is also said to have told King that she is manic depressive.

On March 6, the judge will decide whether Cher can become Allman’s administrator.

