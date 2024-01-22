Son Mieux will give an extra concert in the Ziggo Dome next year Music

By our entertainment editors

Jan 22, 2024 at 9:28 am

Son Mieux will perform not once, but twice in the Ziggo Dome next year. The band from The Hague will give a concert in the Amsterdam hall on January 31 and February 1, 2025.

It is the first time that the six-member group will perform in the Ziggo Dome. The tickets for the concert in February 2025 were sold out within a week. Ticket sales for the extra concert start on Wednesday.

Singer Camiel Meiresonne calls it “unbelievable” that there will be an extra concert. “What a rollercoaster! We are going to celebrate this with everyone who has embraced us in recent years, to throw together the biggest party ever!”

The band was founded in 2015 by Meiresonne and has scored hits in recent years with songs such as Drive, 1992, This Is The Moment in Multicolor. In December the band gave two sold-out shows in AFAS Live. And next spring’s club tour has been sold out for some time.

  • Jan 9, 2024 at 9:27 am

    Son Mieux will give its first major concert in the Ziggo Dome in 2025

