son of the ‘Little Witch’ Verón will arrive as a brand new reinforcement for the northern club

#son #Witch #Verón #arrive #brand #reinforcement #northern #club

Despite being one of the clubs that has taken the longest to move in the Primera B transfer market, this Saturday, Sports La Serena surprised by reinforcing with the Argentine midfielder Deian Veronson of the legendary Juan Sebastián Verón.

This was reported by TyC Sports from the other side of the mountain range, ensuring that the ‘Brujita Jr.’ He comes looking to add minutes of competition that he has not had in the ‘Pincharrata’.

The midfielder arrives in the Fourth Region on loan from Estudiantes de La Plata and after not convincing the coaching staff, playing just five games last season.

In this way, Verón will join the latest arrivals made official by La Serena; Martín Villarroel, Enzo Guerrero, Sebastián Díaz, René Meléndez and Vicente Durán.

It is expected that during the next few hours, the Papayero cast will present the trans-Andean midfielder.