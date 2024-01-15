Sonae CEO returns to Davos. Cláudia Azevedo joins the main leaders at the World Economic Forum – Executive Digest

#Sonae #CEO #returns #Davos #Cláudia #Azevedo #joins #main #leaders #World #Economic #Forum #Executive #Digest

Sonae CEO, Cláudia Azevedo, will be present at the World Economic Forum in Davos, on January 17th, to talk about professional retraining.

Next Wednesday, at 12:15 pm (Lisbon time) the executive will address the topic of requalification at European level, in an intervention entitled “The Race to Reskill”, giving the example of Sonae, namely the European R4E program and the Portuguese program PRO_MOV, you know Executive Digest.

PRO_MOV by Reskilling 4 Employment is the national program that is part of the European initiative Reskilling 4 Employment (R4E), designed by the European Round Table for Industry (ERT). The objective of this program is to retrain 1 million Europeans by 2025.

Thus, Cláudia Azevedo will join the most influential minds in the world who will debate how to face urgent global challenges, such as ensuring peace, combating climate change and guiding the technological revolution towards a positive future.

Davos is a resort located in Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum meeting takes place every year. This Forum is a non-governmental organization, which encompasses around a thousand of the largest companies worldwide, bringing together thousands of business and political leaders.

It was founded in 1971 by German economist Klaus Schwab, at the time it was called the European Management Forum and served to help improve the corporate management of European companies.

Every year the theme changes. Last year, for example, it was the turn of “Cooperation in a fragmented world”, suitable for finding solutions to the current economic, energy and food crisis, according to the organization.

Also Read:  China presents the "most powerful in the world" hypersonic engine

This edition will have a central theme of “Rebuilding Trust”, to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles that drive trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PM Modi Kerala Visit | “Weddings are not postponed in Guruvayur; they are scheduled”: VK Vijayan – News18 Kerala
PM Modi Kerala Visit | “Weddings are not postponed in Guruvayur; they are scheduled”: VK Vijayan – News18 Kerala
Posted on
Wave of fines for Groupama, the new RCA leader: ASF found irregularities in the payment of claims, the reporting of external transactions and the inventory of the claims reserve
Wave of fines for Groupama, the new RCA leader: ASF found irregularities in the payment of claims, the reporting of external transactions and the inventory of the claims reserve
Posted on
Ostapenko, who is enjoying the most successful start to the season, will start the Australian Open on Tuesday
Ostapenko, who is enjoying the most successful start to the season, will start the Australian Open on Tuesday
Posted on
It’s started! NHSO invites “free cervical cancer screening” until this Friday at Chaengwattana Government Center.
It’s started! NHSO invites “free cervical cancer screening” until this Friday at Chaengwattana Government Center.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News