Sonae CEO returns to Davos. Cláudia Azevedo joins the main leaders at the World Economic Forum – Executive Digest

Sonae CEO, Cláudia Azevedo, will be present at the World Economic Forum in Davos, on January 17th, to talk about professional retraining.

Next Wednesday, at 12:15 pm (Lisbon time) the executive will address the topic of requalification at European level, in an intervention entitled “The Race to Reskill”, giving the example of Sonae, namely the European R4E program and the Portuguese program PRO_MOV, you know Executive Digest.

PRO_MOV by Reskilling 4 Employment is the national program that is part of the European initiative Reskilling 4 Employment (R4E), designed by the European Round Table for Industry (ERT). The objective of this program is to retrain 1 million Europeans by 2025.

Thus, Cláudia Azevedo will join the most influential minds in the world who will debate how to face urgent global challenges, such as ensuring peace, combating climate change and guiding the technological revolution towards a positive future.

Davos is a resort located in Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum meeting takes place every year. This Forum is a non-governmental organization, which encompasses around a thousand of the largest companies worldwide, bringing together thousands of business and political leaders.

It was founded in 1971 by German economist Klaus Schwab, at the time it was called the European Management Forum and served to help improve the corporate management of European companies.

Every year the theme changes. Last year, for example, it was the turn of “Cooperation in a fragmented world”, suitable for finding solutions to the current economic, energy and food crisis, according to the organization.

This edition will have a central theme of “Rebuilding Trust”, to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles that drive trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.