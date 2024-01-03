Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January

#Sonae #closes #Natural #supermarkets #January

Go Natural’s online store is now closed, with information that customers’ accounts and personal data will be deleted by January 31st.

Sonae will close the Go Natural supermarkets by the end of January, MC confirmed to Lusa today, adding that “integration processes” are underway for the chain’s workers in other businesses owned by the owner of Continente.

At stake are eight supermarkets, seven of which are in Lisbon and one in Porto.

Go Natural’s online store is now closed, with information that customers’ accounts and personal data will be deleted by January 31st.

In 2017, Sonae, through Sonae MC, completed operations to acquire 100% of the capital of organic supermarkets BRIO, as well as a 51% stake in the capital of the company that owns Go Natural, which ended up giving the name to the prison that will now close its doors.

At the time, the company from the Sonae universe stated that “the completion of these acquisitions allows Sonae MC to accelerate the strategic growth avenue of Health & Wellness, particularly in the healthy food segment where its leadership position is reinforced”.

In response to Lusa, the company said today that “Go Natural is an MC brand with restaurants, supermarkets and a range of products (meals, soups, drinks and snacks), and that it was born in 2004 with the ambition of making food the motto for a healthier lifestyle for everyone”.

Confirming that “the brand will close its operation in supermarkets by the end of January”, he added that it will maintain “its commitment to the democratization of healthy eating through the provision of a wide range of organic and healthy products in specialized areas of Continente, Continente Modelo and Continente Bom Dia stores and online at continental.pt” and Go Natural restaurants.

Also Read:  What to expect from the real estate and housing market in 2024? Here’s what executives say – Executive Digest

Regarding workers in the supermarket chain, the company told Lusa that “the processes of integrating Go Natural supermarket employees into other businesses in the MC universe are ongoing”.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Posted on
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Posted on
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Posted on
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News