Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January

#Sonae #closes #Natural #supermarkets #January

Go Natural’s online store is now closed, with information that customers’ accounts and personal data will be deleted by January 31st.

Sonae will close the Go Natural supermarkets by the end of January, MC confirmed to Lusa today, adding that “integration processes” are underway for the chain’s workers in other businesses owned by the owner of Continente.

At stake are eight supermarkets, seven of which are in Lisbon and one in Porto.

Go Natural’s online store is now closed, with information that customers’ accounts and personal data will be deleted by January 31st.

In 2017, Sonae, through Sonae MC, completed operations to acquire 100% of the capital of organic supermarkets BRIO, as well as a 51% stake in the capital of the company that owns Go Natural, which ended up giving the name to the prison that will now close its doors.

At the time, the company from the Sonae universe stated that “the completion of these acquisitions allows Sonae MC to accelerate the strategic growth avenue of Health & Wellness, particularly in the healthy food segment where its leadership position is reinforced”.

In response to Lusa, the company said today that “Go Natural is an MC brand with restaurants, supermarkets and a range of products (meals, soups, drinks and snacks), and that it was born in 2004 with the ambition of making food the motto for a healthier lifestyle for everyone”.

Confirming that “the brand will close its operation in supermarkets by the end of January”, he added that it will maintain “its commitment to the democratization of healthy eating through the provision of a wide range of organic and healthy products in specialized areas of Continente, Continente Modelo and Continente Bom Dia stores and online at continental.pt” and Go Natural restaurants.

Regarding workers in the supermarket chain, the company told Lusa that “the processes of integrating Go Natural supermarket employees into other businesses in the MC universe are ongoing”.