Sonae MC awards 500 euros to 38 thousand employees to “alleviate high pressure on the cost of living”

#Sonae #awards #euros #thousand #employees #alleviate #high #pressure #cost #living

Sonae MC explains that “in the face of a particularly challenging economic and social context, the company believes that this gesture will alleviate the high pressure felt on the cost of living of its people”.

Sonae MC announced this Tuesday, through a statement, that on December 7th it awarded an extraordinary Christmas hamper worth 500 euros to 38 thousand employees.

Sonae explains that “in the face of a particularly challenging economic and social context, the company believes that this gesture will alleviate the high pressure felt on the cost of living of its people”.

This initiative joins a series of other commitments that this economic group has been developing in recent years through programs such as “Somos Sonae”, which intervenes and supports Sonae employees in situations of economic or social vulnerability.

This program provides support in various aspects, from goods, services and essential products, legal support and renegotiation of debts and credits, support in the health area (psychological and oral health), among others. Somos Sonae also has areas dedicated to financial literacy, mental health and support for Victims of Domestic Violence, explains the group.

For Vera Rodrigues, Head of People at MC, “in the particularly challenging economic context in which we live, we know that Portuguese families continue to be subject to high pressure in the daily management of their budget. At MC, we are always committed to continuing to find ways to make our contribution, so that, in these particularly demanding moments, we can make a difference in the lives of all those who give us their vote of confidence.

“We recognize and value your dedication and your essential role in building our collective success. We believe that this special gesture, depending on workload and seniority, will be able to help make this Christmas even more extraordinary and alleviate some of the challenges of everyday life”, highlighted this person in charge.