“Sonangol is living in new times and far from cases of corruption” – PCA –

The president of Sonangol said this Thursday, 14th, that the Angolan state oil company is living in new times, far from cases of alleged corruption that occurred in the past.

Gaspar Martins, who was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new gas unit of the company, in the municipality of Soyo (Zaire), highlighted that Sonangol is focused on current projects, highlighting that cases like the one being investigated in Switzerland, belong to the past.

The Communications director recently stated that the company is better protected against corruption due to several programs carried out internally since 2018, he assured.

