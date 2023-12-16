Sonangol opens public tender for management of PAENAL

The public tender promoted by Sonangol is open, through which it is looking for an entity to grant the concession to operate the PAENAL facilities. It is a shipyard for the manufacture and integration of facilities for the oil and gas industry.

“As a shareholder, the national oil company plans to restructure in order to expand the scope of activity of the aforementioned company, encompassing the repair, maintenance, manufacture of vessels and other related activities”, reads the statement.

Companies interested in managing and operating the infrastructure must submit proposals from December 19, 2023, to March 30, 2024, through the channels to be published in Jornal de Angola.

However, it emphasizes that exploration must be joint between Sonangol and the company(ies) that won the tender.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 am next Monday, the 18th, for any necessary clarifications.