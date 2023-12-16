Sonangol opens public tender for management of PAENAL –

The public tender promoted by Sonangol is open, through which it is looking for an entity to grant the concession to operate the PAENAL facilities. It is a shipyard for the manufacture and integration of facilities for the oil and gas industry.

“As a shareholder, the national oil company plans to restructure in order to expand the scope of activity of the aforementioned company, encompassing the repair, maintenance, manufacture of vessels and other related activities”, reads the statement.

Companies interested in managing and operating the infrastructure must submit proposals from December 19, 2023, to March 30, 2024, through the channels to be published in Jornal de Angola.

However, it emphasizes that exploration must be joint between Sonangol and the company(ies) that won the tender.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 am next Monday, the 18th, for any necessary clarifications.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Posted on
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
Posted on
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News