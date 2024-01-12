Sonja (40) never wants to work again: ‘Was constantly ill and stressed’

#Sonja #work #constantly #ill #stressed

“At my last workplace I quickly got stuck because of the high workload and an unpleasant colleague. I raised my problems with our manager, but I received little support. On the contrary, she always emphasized that she had high expectations of me and wanted me to be promoted ‘because I had so much to offer’.

But that was partly my problem: I don’t want difficult work and higher positions at all, despite my university degree. People don’t see my struggle. Whenever I had something on my plate again, all I thought was: leave me alone. Sometimes I started to doubt myself: shouldn’t I be more ambitious? But I can’t handle the hustle and bustle and the rat race. And now I don’t care anymore. I’m done with all that stress.”

“I used to want to be a biologist, I found nature and animals very interesting. After I obtained my pre-university education diploma, I took a gap year where I worked in a shop. A friend went to study business administration and that sounded fun. I could totally see it for me: working at a large company, climbing the corporate ladder and being successful. Suddenly I wanted that too, even though it didn’t suit me at all.

What played a role in this decision is that I had no safety net from my parental home. My parents didn’t have much money, I knew I had to be able to support myself. Job guarantee and a good salary were very important to me. That gave me a feeling of security.”

On my gums

“I hated the study. The many presentations in particular were hell. I was so nervous about them that I sometimes fainted. After that, I sometimes used beta blockers when I had a big presentation. I actually wanted to quit in my first year.” , but then I would have a large student debt. I finished my studies at the drop of a hat.”

“During my studies, I did an internship at a large pharmaceutical company, where I was offered a job after graduating. Somewhere I felt that I didn’t want that at all, but I needed the income. Out of fear and a sense of responsibility, I took the job, and not because it seemed so fun to me.

But looking at what I wanted was not an option. My father always said that making as much money as possible was the most important thing. So that’s what I did.”

Living on autopilot

“I worked at that company for ten years. I spent almost three hours traveling time every day, but working from home was still a no-go at the time. I lived on autopilot: out the door around six in the morning, out the door at seven It took me an hour to get home, eat and go to bed. After nine years I was exhausted. I had a burnout and to make matters worse, my father died. I was fed up and quit my job.”

“My intention was to catch my breath, but then a position became available within a ten-minute bike ride that perfectly matched my education and experience. My environment pushed me to apply anyway, wasn’t this a great opportunity? A week I rested at home, then I could work in the marketing department.

It immediately didn’t feel right because of the unsafe working environment. The atmosphere was bad, there was a lot of bullying. Then it was someone’s birthday and cake was handed out, but some colleagues were skipped. Or people were deliberately not invited to a meeting they had to attend. Every progress was stopped by our sour boss.”

Another burnout

“Ella, an older woman in our department, took care of me a bit. At first I liked it, I needed a buddy in that hostile environment. But after a while it became annoying. She interfered with everything I did , waited for me at the bicycle shed or coffee machine and always wanted to talk to me. Long conversations, which I had difficulty getting away from. I went to work with a stomach ache, I always had a lame feeling and at the weekend I counted down the hours before I ‘had to’ again. I suffered a burnout again, this time after a year.”

“I was allowed to reintegrate into another department, where I could stay afterwards. I actually wanted to leave that company completely, but HR talked me into it. And I now doubted myself: it was miserable everywhere, apparently working was supposed to be so rotten. But this workplace was also terrible. Now I know that I simply don’t like that entire sector, but I didn’t want to face that at the time.

I became friends with my colleague Joris. At first we could laugh together, it was fun. We also interacted privately. That felt safe, after the bullying in my previous department. But Joris, a single middle-aged man, was lonely and started to claim me. He became compelling and wanted more and more. Then he heard that my husband and I were going to the movies that night, and he invited himself. Suddenly there were three of us in the cinema. And once playing poker at our house, he forced a weekly injection.”

Hiding behind corona rules

“Then corona came. A blessing for me, because I no longer had to go to the office. But then Joris kept calling me. Supposedly for work matters, but he wouldn’t hang up, a conversation sometimes lasted an hour and a half. I noticed that the distance did the right thing and hid behind the corona rules. He was pushy in that too. Then he said that he didn’t care about those rules and that he still wanted to come over.

I noticed that I was slowly becoming overstressed again and told Joris that I needed more space for myself. He responded with irritation. When we went back to work in the office, he turned on me. Then he blamed me for things that had gone wrong or he denied certain agreements I had made with him.”

“My strength was gone, I was empty. I entered a kind of midlife crisis: did I really have to do this work for more than twenty years? I knew that the problem was also with myself because I have difficulty indicating my limits. As a result people can go so far with me, at the expense of my own well-being and health.

Last year I came home with a burnout again. When I started doing the math I thought: fuck itI’ll just stop. Working made me constantly sick and stressed, I didn’t want that anymore.”

1200 euros living allowance

“Of course this step was scary. You are used to a certain joint income and you think that is how it should be. With only my husband’s salary it would be tight, but it was doable. We would still need about 1200 euros We had to have some living allowance left over for our family with a child. That had to work, but no more dinners and expensive holidays. I was so relieved when I handed in my resignation. Then I counted down the days until I had finally been to the office for the last time.”

“Quitting work was the best choice ever. It gives me peace of mind. In the beginning it felt like skipping school: everyone went to work in the morning except me. It felt like I was no longer contributing anything to society. Fortunately, I was able to get rid of that idea. letting go.

When I was still working, I was always anxious and tense. I normally had a rushed feeling and palpitations. Now, after six months of not working, that is completely gone. My mood is better, I sleep well again and my relationship with my husband has improved because I am happier and no longer take out my frustrations on him.”

Financially dependent

“I don’t mind the fact that I am now financially dependent on him. We have been together for twenty-two years, I have confidence in our marriage. I am currently following home training to become a designer, maybe I will go freelance afterwards.

I will never work for a boss in the office again. In fact, I would prefer never to work at all again. Dealing with people you didn’t choose on a daily basis: no, thank you. From now on I will choose my own path.”

The names in this article have been changed for privacy reasons.

