Sonja shares update on health after Big Brother exit | RTL Boulevard

“I just want to let everyone know that I’m doing well,” Sonja begins in her Instagram Stories. ‘I would like to thank you all for all the support and kind messages I have received. Thank you to all the people who stood behind me and voted for me. You all have a place in my heart.’

Sonja’s absence on Saturday evening is a big mystery until Sunday afternoon. After she hears that she can stay in the house, she is nowhere to be seen. Viewers are already speculating wildly at that moment: is she in the so-called mirror room, or is she not doing well and has she also gone home?

When it turns out that Sonja is indeed away due to health problems, many viewers think that is quite bad for the eliminated Ashley. That is why the makers of the program decide to give Ashley another chance Big Brotherhouse, although she has been nominated for next week.

Big Brother can be seen every working day at 8:30 PM on RTL 5. On Saturdays the live shows can be seen on the same channel at 8:00 PM. At Videoland you can follow the residents 24/7.

