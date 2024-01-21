Sonja voluntarily leaves the Big Brother house: ‘I really feel bad’ | RTL Boulevard

#Sonja #voluntarily #leaves #Big #Brother #house #feel #bad #RTL #Boulevard

The recordings of Big Brother It hasn’t even been going on for a week before it’s already becoming too difficult for some people in the house. For example, Sonja, who was saved by the public earlier this week after a nomination, decides to leave the house. “I have chosen to end this adventure for myself. As you already know, I have been feeling really bad the past few days. Nauseous, dizzy.”

She indicates that this is now also causing her to deteriorate mentally. “It just got really tough for me.” Still, she wants to let us know that, despite these circumstances, she is ‘okay’. “I know I just need a lot of rest, which I can’t get at home.”

She concludes her video message by focusing on the residents of the house. “I wish you all the best of luck. You are one by one top performers.” She thanks Lenie, who has become ‘like a daddy’ to her. She also thanks the girls for their support. Karen in particular: “Thank you for always being my hairdresser. And a good friend.” She will miss everyone ‘very much’. “But I had to choose for myself and I know that I will really appreciate the rest and really need it for my body.”