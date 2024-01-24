Sonos and Solance introduce passive speakers

#Sonos #Solance #introduce #passive #speakers

Sonos is launching a new passive speaker in collaboration with Sonance. The in-ceiling speaker is 8 inches tall and is intended to provide powerful sound in conjunction with the Sonos amp.

Sonos and Sonance present a passive 8-inch in-ceiling speaker. The speaker can be discreetly integrated into ceilings and is an alternative to the 6-inch Sonos model, as the company writes. The speaker has a specially made, enlarged woofer and a high-excursion driver for bass up to 32 Hertz as well as a larger coverage area. A 30 millimeter tweeter and a waveguide also ensure a room-filling sound and natural-sounding voices.

With the 8-inch in-ceiling speaker, Sonos is responding to the needs of its experts who would have wanted more size options and flexibility for their projects. The magnetic cover is identical to the 6-inch model, so that both in-ceiling speakers can be used in the same room. The grill of the new model is also available in white. The buyer can also paint over the steel grill.

Multiroom sound thanks to Amp-Kombi

In conjunction with the Sonos amp, the in-ceiling speaker should deliver crystal-clear multi-room sound. Overload protection and tailor-made tuning extensions for a fuller sound and a more even frequency response are also provided. Connected to amplifiers, you can also use Trueplay tuning to adjust the speakers to the size, shape and furnishings of the room.

With the amp combination, the speaker has the advantages of the entire Sonos system, including the “Sonos app”, the integration of all relevant streaming services, control via Airplay 2 and regular software updates.

According to Sonos, the in-ceiling speaker will go on sale in spring 2024 for 1,099 francs per pair.

By the way: Sonos could soon compete with headphone manufacturers with its own models. The company plans to expand its range to include four new categories.