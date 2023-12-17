Sonos Arc + Sub: Shortly before Christmas for only 1,300 instead of 1,900 euros!

When it comes to multiroom, there are hardly any brands that can keep up with Sonos. But Sonos also has a lot to offer for your home cinema. Shortly before Christmas you will find the Sonos Arc, the flagship soundbar in a set with the Sonos Sub, at a great price: 1,300 euros for great sound, including Dolby Atmos support. We’ll tell you here why this deal is worth it.

Sonos Arc: This is what the Atmos soundbar can do

The Sonos Arc brings you the best cinematic sound that Sonos has to offer and can be easily connected to other Sonos speakers at the same time. This is how the Arc can grow with you: If you buy it now, you will get a great Dolby Atmos soundbar, which we gave an overall grade of 8.3 (“good”) in our test. The Sonos Sub, a wireless subwoofer, is included. Sonos is one of the pioneers in the multiroom sector. The speakers can be easily combined using the Sonos app, which we always find positive in our tests.

Upward-facing speakers ensure that the Atmos soundtracks are first projected to the ceiling and then sent to your ears from there. This means that your film sound surrounds you not only from the front, but also from above. Our list of the best tells you how the Sonos Arc compares to other Atmos soundbars:

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars

What we like about the Arc – and what we don’t:

  • Easy setup
  • Great sound for movies
  • Integration ins Sonos-System
  • Can be expanded into a surround set
  • High quality design
  • Only one HDMI input
  • Stately dimensions

Sonos deal for Christmas: So grab it now

The Sonos Arc is an excellent soundbar, the Sonos Sub is a top subwoofer. Together, the two devices create a really convincing set that will greatly enhance your sound. The ease of use and compatibility with other Sonos products make the set even more attractive. At Tink you currently only pay 1,300 euros and you save over 30 percent based on the individual prices. However, if the offer is exciting for you, you shouldn’t hesitate too long. The best Christmas deals can sell out quickly.

