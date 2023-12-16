Sonvilier must cancel the vote planned for March 2024 on the wind farm project – rts.ch

#Sonvilier #cancel #vote #planned #March #wind #farm #project #rts.ch

The municipality of Sonvilier, in the Bernese Jura, must cancel the vote set for March 3, 2024 on the “Quatre Bornes” wind farm project. The Federal Court orders him to prohibit the organization of this election. The TF admits the suspensive effect as a provisional measure in the appeal procedure.

“This measure is ordered so that the electorate of Sonvilier is not summoned to decide on an object whose vote could be canceled in the event of admission of the appeal by the Federal Court,” wrote the municipality in a press release released on Saturday.

The appeal concerns the validation by the municipal authorities of the admissibility of the initiative requesting a new vote on this wind farm project. On September 27, 2020, citizens refused the neighborhood plan serving as a building permit by just four votes.

Initiative filed in 2022

But citizens submitted an initiative in 2022 asking that the population vote once again on the wind farm project. Validated by the Municipal Council, the text requests, as in 2020, a vote on the district plan serving as a building permit for this project which provides for the installation of six wind turbines.

The “Quatre Bornes” wind farm straddles the cantons of Bern and Neuchâtel. On the Neuchâtel side, the three machines planned for La Joux-du-Plâne have been authorized by all cantonal authorities. An appeal was filed with the TF by several people represented by the Sauvez l’Echelette association.

