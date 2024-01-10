Sony and Honda presented their new model in an intriguing way ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

#Sony #Honda #presented #model #intriguing #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Technologies

In early 2022, Sony and Honda joined forces to collaborate on a new venture, resulting in a new company called Sony Honda Mobility. Their first car, the Afeela, was unveiled at CES the previous year. Now, at CES 2024, a more advanced version of Afeela, closer to the production model, has been unveiled.

The Sony Honda Mobility Afeela boasts an intriguing design. The electric liftback now features conventional side mirrors instead of cameras, as well as a slightly modified front bumper with a spoiler at the bottom. The headlights have a more curved design and the pillars look thicker compared to last year’s prototype. A new black molding has been added to the rear above the license plate, and there is a raised element on the bumper.

In terms of technical specifications, the Afeela features two engines providing an all-wheel drive configuration. Each of the motors delivers 241 horsepower to the respective axles, drawing power from a 91-kilowatt-hour battery. It can be charged with DC power up to 150 kV, while AC charging is limited to 11 kV.

Orders for the Afeela will open in 2025 and production will begin the following year. Deliveries to North American customers are planned for early 2026. In the meantime, enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience Afeela in Gran Turismo 7 as it will be included in a future update this year. It’s interesting to note that the 2024 prototype was remotely brought to the CES stage using a PlayStation DualSense controller.

