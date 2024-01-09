Sony announces VR headset with Snapdragon XR2 Gen+ 2 soc – Gaming – News

Sony has introduced new VR glasses. The headset has a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC, two 4K OLED screens, six cameras that scan the environment and two controllers. The glasses will be released on the market in 2024. It is not clear how much the device should cost.

According to Sony, the VR headset supports high definition pass through, allowing users to continue to perceive the environment around them. The Japanese company supplies two controllers with the VR glasses: a so-called ring controller with which virtual, three-dimensional objects can be manipulated and a pointing controller. The latter would allow precise indications.

It is not clear how much the VR headset weighs, but Sony emphasizes that the glasses are balanced. Regarding the choice of materials, the Japanese company mainly paid attention to the wearing comfort for the users. Those users can also fold the glasses up to exit the virtual world. This is done via a hinge. The device does not need to be recalibrated when it is subsequently closed again.

Sony also announced a partnership with Siemens AG. The German company is making its NX Immersive Designer software available for the glasses. This software is part of the XCelerator platform aimed at business applications. The NX Immersive Designer software can be used by engineers and designers, for example, to create product designs in a virtual space.

