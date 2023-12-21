Sony continues with the PlayStation 5: 50 million units sold | Tech

21 dec 2023 om 09:13

Sony has sold more than 50 million copies of the PlayStation 5 in three years. Sales got off to a slow start due to production problems caused by the corona pandemic.

The PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020. The console was then only available for more than a year, because few chips could be made. Now those problems have been solved.

With the PlayStation 4, Sony was only a week faster in reaching 50 million. Those chip problems did not exist then. Sales have increased considerably this year, because in July Sony reached the milestone of 40 million copies sold.

Production of the PlayStation 5 will be increased even further in the near future. CEO Jim Ryan says that Sony can meet demand for the first time around the holidays. “Anyone who wants to buy one can get one,” he promises.

The PlayStation 2 is still Sony’s best-selling game console to date. More than 155 million of these have been sold. The PlayStation 4 has sold a total of 117 million units.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series According to the Financial Times approximately one Xbox is sold for every three units of the PlayStation 5.

