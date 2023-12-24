Sony has bad news for PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR owners – PCW

The previous generation is really coming to an end now.

While the PlayStation 5 grossly humiliated the console market, there are still quite a few people who still play the best games on one of the previous generation PlayStation 4 consoles. But of course, there are also plenty of people who are completely fine with PlayStation’s first-generation VR devices and didn’t feel the need to switch. However, Sony has now brought bad news to the owners of these devices.

The other day, the company announced that it will no longer accept PS4 Pro CUH-7100 and PlayStation VR CUH-ZVR1 devices for repair, at least in Japan.

According to Sony, the main reason for stopping the repair is the lack of parts, which of course also plays a part in the fact that the two devices have been on the market for more than 6 years, which roughly means the end of their life cycle. In addition, with the ever-selling PlayStation 5, there is no doubt that the company now wants to focus its resources on the current generation console.

Japanese customers had until December 20 to submit their repair requests, and they have until January 5, 2024 to bring their faulty devices to one of the official service centers. After that, it is worth preparing for the fact that Sony will soon make a similar announcement regarding the European market, including the Hungarian market, gradually introducing the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR.

