Sony has teamed up with Siemens to suppress the Apple helmet coming in February

Apple’s revolutionary helmet with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities, the Vision Pro, will arrive in US stores in the first week of February. At CES in Las Vegas, several consumer electronics companies talked about what they are planning compete with the device.

The Apple gadget, which costs three thousand five hundred dollars, i.e. 1.2 million forints without VAT and customs duties, is reportedly already on its way to the logistics centers so that those interested can try it out in the company’s American stores at the beginning of February. As usual, Apple announced the promised revolutionary hardware with great fanfare, but whether the time has really come for it to become a serious category of AR-VR-MR devices is still in question. Although the most significant player so far, Meta, has shown remarkable progress with its Quest and Quest Pro helmets, the former also sold in good numbers, but in order for AR-VR gadgets to become a mass product, attractive software and even methods of use are required in addition to the appropriate hardware. are still missing.

Sony, who have already been present in the field of VR glasses with the PSVR, may soon enter this competition, and at CES it was also revealed that they are developing a helmet together with Siemens, which is the most similar to the Apple Vision It can be considered a version of Pro intended for industrial use. In the as yet unnamed helmet, we can find Sony’s micro-OLED display, which provides a 4K resolution per eye and can be folded up and down like welding goggles, in addition, it will be one of the first devices in which Qualcomm’s latest chip developed specifically for smart glasses will be presented version, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. A ring and a digital pen will help users with navigation and planning and note-taking, who can use the helmet to design objects in three dimensions or walk around areas. Sony illustrated all of this in the promotional video by redesigning a Formula 1 car.

On the other hand, there are companies that would rather compete with Apple with simpler and cheaper gadgets. The Asus AirVision M1 seems to have been named after an Apple product, but it will probably cost ten times as much as the Vision Pro, and in return it will not work independently, but connected to a phone or computer, reported The Verge. The device, which looks more like bulky glasses than a helmet, will help us to place virtual monitors in the space around us, for a more comfortable, if perhaps more uncomfortable, work. But Asus is not the only manufacturer looking for its place in the extended ecosystem of augmented reality: the Xreal Air 2 Ultra is also trying to do the same. Whether there will be even a single gadget that we would be willing to wear and use, like Meta’s smart glasses, will only be revealed in the weeks and months after CES.

