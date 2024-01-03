Sony is fined 13.5 million euros for sabotaging third-party PlayStation controllers

In France, Sony has been fined 13.5 million euros by the regulatory body for allegedly sabotaging third-party PlayStation 4 controllers. Sony is said to have abused its dominant position in the PlayStation ecosystem. Unfair competition, and that is not allowed.

In concrete terms, Sony is accused of two things. For starters, it allegedly abused console features intended to combat counterfeit products. These features would also have unnecessarily affected third-party controllers, causing them to sometimes not work properly. This could give the wrong impression about the quality of the controllers in question.

Sony is also accused of an untransparent licensing system. This often made it too difficult for third-party manufacturers to launch a PS4 controller under license, which could again give the wrong impression about quality.

In this way, Sony would have been opposing third-party PS4 controllers for years with the aim of marketing its own first-party controllers as the only really viable option. A fine of 13.5 million euros has now been imposed for this.

