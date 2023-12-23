Sony may close a first party studio

#Sony #close #party #studio

Although we have seen many great games released this year, it is not a very good year for the industry itself. Many developers have had to cut staff and studios have also been closed.

The Sony studios have also noticed this. For example, PixelOpus was closed and there were layoffs at Media Molecule and Bungie. In addition, contracts of hired workers at Naughty Dog were reportedly terminated. It may not stop there.

Kotaku reports that they have read in the hacked documents that more layoffs are on the horizon. It would be about 50 to 75 places at Insomniac Games, but it is difficult because of the knowledge that is lost and that it may lead to more departures. That developer is also said to have indicated that layoffs would not deliver what Sony is looking for.

Furthermore, Sony is said to be planning to close a first party studio, but it is not clear which one. Kotaku contacted Sony, but they declined to respond. It is also not clear whether plans have changed in the meantime, or whether the closure concerns PixelOpus.