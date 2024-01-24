Sony PlayStation 5 gets firmware update 24.01-08.60.00 – SHOCK2

Sony released a new firmware update for the PlayStation 5 today. The update has version number 24.01-08.60.00 and brings some new features and improvements.

PlayStation 5 Firmware-Update 24.01-08.60.00 Changelog

  • We’ve added new features in Parties.
    • In the Parties tab, you can now see the list of parties you have joined in the past. You can easily restart a party by selecting it from the recent parties list.
  • We have updated the device software for the PULSE Explore wireless headphones.
    • You can now use the sound adjustment function.
    • You can now use the listen-in feature, which makes it easier for you to hear your own voice in voice chats.
  • When a PULSE Explore wireless earbud is nearby, a notification will now appear so you can quickly connect to it. You can now easily switch the connection from your PC to your PS5 using this notification.
  • We have improved the performance and stability of the system software.
  • We’ve improved messaging and usability on some screens.

(Jörn Schmidt)

